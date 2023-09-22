Oskaloosa Schools 2023 Homecoming Court

OSKALOOSA, IOWA — Oskaloosa Schools homecoming week celebrations begin on Monday, September 25. As the week unfolds, the community and school will be celebrating with an array of activities, including a powderpuff football and volleyball game. A highlight of the week will be the parade, set to take place in downtown Oskaloosa on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The coronation ceremony will be at 7:50 p.m. at Community Stadium (498 N 2nd Street, Oskaloosa), with the marching band performing after the coronation. The high school varsity football game begins at 7:30 pm Friday night at Community Stadium at the Lacey Complex (2060 Stadium Drive, Oskaloosa). Oskaloosa Schools Homecoming is a celebration of our community’s unity and pride.

Theme: Homecoming…OUT OF THIS WORLD!