Oskaloosa School District And Mahaska County United Way Partner To Provide Meals For Students

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The summer break can be difficult for young people who live with food insecurity. Those important breakfast and lunch meals provided during the school year disappear over the summer break.

The Oskaloosa School District and Mahaska County United Way have partnered to help provide those meals to individuals under 18 over the summer months.

The summer lunch program starts in Oskaloosa on June 2nd and will run through July 28th.

There are several locations throughout Oskaloosa and one in Eddyville that will provide a drive-up opportunity to receive meals.

Those take-home meals will provide breakfast and lunch over the next week for individuals under 18.

Visit the United Way of Mahaska County Facebook page for more information and updates.