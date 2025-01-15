Oskaloosa School Board Advances Key Projects and Celebrates Educational Achievements

The Oskaloosa School Board held its regular meeting on January 14, 2025, addressing a variety of topics ranging from public comments to updates on district programs and financial planning.

The meeting began with the approval of the evening’s agenda and a welcome to visitors. Four community members spoke during the public comment section, sharing their perspectives on the positive impact of the district’s programs and expressing appreciation for the school board’s work.

Key updates included a report on the Success Center, which provides targeted support for at-risk students. The program has grown significantly, enabling students to complete hundreds of courses through online tools and direct mentoring. The focus remains on graduation and independence, equipping students with the skills to navigate academic and behavioral challenges.

Reports from building principals highlighted achievements and ongoing initiatives. At the middle school, students are engaging in innovative projects such as creating promotional materials for national parks and participating in math and science challenges. The elementary school is receiving attention from other districts for its co-teaching and behavior leadership models, which are seen as groundbreaking approaches to education. Meanwhile, the high school shared progress on career transition initiatives, with increased participation in apprenticeships and college readiness programs.

The school board also discussed financial matters, including updates on the district’s fiscal health and upcoming capital projects. A notable discussion centered on replacing the aging roof of the middle school gym, which is expected to cost approximately $800,000. To address the issue, the board approved setting a public hearing to include the project within the scope of an existing bond, ensuring funding without straining other financial priorities.

Another highlight was the approval of a new course, the Innovation Workshop, which will allow high school students to work on real-world projects in collaboration with local businesses. This initiative aligns with the district’s “Portrait of a Learner” framework, emphasizing experiential learning.

The evening concluded with the middle school jazz band showcasing their talents, celebrating a decade of success as a co-curricular program.