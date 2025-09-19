Oskaloosa Prepares for November City and School Elections

September 18, 2025

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The upcoming November 4, 2025, City/School Election will put both Oskaloosa City Council seats and Oskaloosa School Board positions before voters. With ballots set and candidate forums scheduled, the fall election season is now underway.

City of Oskaloosa Races

At the city level, Mayor David Krutzfeldt is seeking reelection. In ward contests, Janet Hermsen is on the ballot for First Ward council, while Ronda Almond is running in the Third Ward. Those seats are unopposed.

Three candidates are seeking the two at-large council positions: Andy Holmberg, Javin Sword, and Nicholas Ryan. The at-large seats will be decided by citywide vote, while ward seats are determined by residents of those districts.

Oskaloosa School Board Contests

The Oskaloosa School Board will also see a crowded field. Candidates for the three four-year terms include James Feudner, Aaron Hinnah, Tyler Wilson, Tasha Janssen, Kathy Butler, and Scott Van Veldhuizen.

The two-year term will be decided between Katie Johnston and Crystal Jimenez-Boender. These contests carry weight in shaping district policy, curriculum oversight, and long-term financial planning.

Candidate Forums Scheduled

To give voters the chance to hear directly from candidates, Oskaloosa News will host two public forums at Penn Central Mall.

School Board Candidates Forum: September 30, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

City Council Candidates Forum: October 7, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Election Dates and Voting Information

Iowa law combines municipal and school elections on the same ballot in odd-numbered years. This year’s general election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Early and absentee voting begins Wednesday, October 15, at the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office.

The deadline to register to vote or request a mailed absentee ballot is Monday, October 20, at 5:00 p.m.

Absentee ballots must be returned by Monday, November 3.

Voters can confirm their polling place, view sample ballots, and find precinct maps through the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office at elections.mahaskacountyia.gov. Additional statewide information is available at voterready.iowa.gov

What’s at Stake

While national elections often dominate headlines, city and school ballots shape decisions closest to home. City officials will guide infrastructure, zoning, and budget priorities, while school board members will oversee curriculum, staffing, and student resources.

For Oskaloosa residents, the November election represents a direct opportunity to influence both local government and the future of the school district.