Oskaloosa News Recap For March 16th, 2021

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Local News – Local and State News

Local Sports – Local Sports

Indians Network

Statesmen Sports Network

North Mahaska Warhawks

Oskaloosa News Links

Obituaries

Radar and Road Conditions

Local Traffic Cameras

National and World News

Dictionary.com has updated its database with new entries and definitions, many of which were inspired by the coronavirus pandemic.

New entries include: “hybrid learning,” “superspreader,” and a new definition for the word “Zoom.”

“Doomscrolling” (obsessively checking the internet for bed news) and “sleep hygiene” (trying to maintain our quality of sleep) were inspired by habits formed during lockdowns.

Other new words pertained to race, social justice and identity, which were heavily focused on this past year.

###

Dr. Anthony Fauci backed a new study that suggests schools can reduce space between students from six-feet to three-feet in the classroom.

According to a new Massachusetts study, researchers found “no significant difference in coronavirus spreading” between six feet of physical distancing versus a reduced three feet.

The CDC will “soon” ease its physical distancing guidelines for in-person learning, Fauci noted during an interview on CNN.

###

More than 150 arrests were made in Miami Beach over the weekend as spring breakers descended on the city.

Friday was the busiest with 120 people getting arrested and two officers suffering injuries during clashes with beachgoers. The gatherings got so out of hand that at one point officers had to deploy pepper balls to disperse the crowds.

Mayor Dan Gelber laid down the law following the chaotic weekend saying, “If you are coming here because you think anything goes, you’re going to have a terrible time. We are going to arrest you.”

###

The Vatican decreed Monday that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.”

A two-page explanation, issued by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, states that the church welcomes and blesses gay people, but cannot bless their unions since any such “sacramental recognition could be confused with marriage.”

The Church believes that marriage, a lifelong union between a man and a woman, is part of God’s plan and is intended for the sake of creating new life. Since gay unions are not part of that plan, they cannot be blessed by the church, according to the document.

While Pope Francis has endorsed providing gay couples with legal protections in same-sex unions, that is in relation to the civil sphere only, not within the church.

###

Coronavirus cases in Texas continue to trend downward.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by 42.5%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The number of hospitalizations is also dropping.

Over 2.8 million Texans have completed their vaccinations — or about 10% of the population.

WORTH NOTING: It has been one week since Gov. Greg Abbot ended the state’s Covid-related restrictions, including the mask mandate.

###

Two men have been arrested for assaulting US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick during the January attack on the Capitol.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, are accused of discharging bear spray into the faces of three officers, including Sicknick, another Capitol Police officer and a DC cop. The three injured officers were temporarily blinded and left incapacitated for more than 20 minutes, according to the Washington Post.

Additional footage shows Sicknick being beaten in the head with a fire extinguisher. He died at a hospital the following day.

No arrests have been made in connection to his death, as officials have not determined the exact cause.

###

AstraZeneca has found no evidence that its COVID-19 vaccine increases the risk of blood clots, as a dozen nations stop using some or all of their doses.

The drugmaker tried to ease concerns after blood clots emerged in some people who had been vaccinated, explaining that more than 17 million people in the UK and European Union have received the jab with no evidence of a higher risk for pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis.

There have been 37 instances of blood clots reported among vaccinated people in the EU and the UK, a number “much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size,” AstraZeneca noted.

While the vaccine is unlikely to be the cause, the company said they are “keeping the issue under close review.”

MEANWHILE: The World Health Organization stated that countries should continue using the “excellent” vaccine, as the only way to “overcome the pandemic” is to get vaccinated.

###

A million years ago, Greenland was likely free of ice and home to various plants, according to a new study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Scientists.

The analysis came from a core sample that dug a mile beneath the surface in the 1960s but was forgotten in frozen storage. Some plant matter was even visible to the naked eye, a lead researcher told Gizmodo. He added that the ice sheet “disappeared in a climate system that didn’t have any human influence.”

###

A record breaking 4.5 million vaccine doses were administered in the US on Saturday.

According to the CDC, more than 1 in 10 Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 1 in 4 have received at least one dose.

The news comes less than a week after Joe Biden announced that all adults in the US will be eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

WORTH NOTING: The US first broke the world-record of daily vaccinations Friday into early Saturday with almost 3 million doses.

###

Stock averages started the new week in positive territory as the Dow was lifted 174 points, the Nasdaq gained 139 points and the S&P added 25 points. It was the seventh straight gain for the Dow, and the fifth consecutive winning day for the S&P.

Shares of Netflix fell more than half a percent on Monday and underperformed the Nasdaq Composite index. Investors are beginning to fear that competitors such as Disney Plus will erode their subscriber base. Recent crackdowns by Netflix to limit password sharing seem to have done more harm than good.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

NCIS / CBS / 7:00 pm

To Tell the Truth / ABC / 7:00 pm

Young Rock / NBC / 7:00 pm

Holmes Family Effect / FOX / 7:00 pm

Kenan / NBC / 7:30 pm

FBI / CBS / 8:00 pm

This Is Us / NBC / 8:00 pm

FBI: Most Wanted / CBS / 9:00 pm

Soul of a Nation / ABC / 9:00 pm

New Amsterdam / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

“The Talk” is taking a brief hiatus to further look into a heated conversation that occurred last week when co-host Sharon Osbourne defended her friend Piers Morgan after he slammed Meghan Markle over comments she made in the Oprah Winfrey interview.

Co-host Sheryl Underwood responded to Osbourne saying that she is “giving validation” to something that “is racist.” To which Osbourne asked, “So if I like Piers and he’s seen as racist, I’m a racist? Is that what you’re saying?”

Osbourne later tweeted an apology for her comments.

According to CBS, the show should return tomorrow.

###

The 2021 Oscar nominations were announced Monday morning by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas.

David Fincher’s “Mank” led the nominations with 10 total nods, including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Directing. Several fellow Best Picture nominees, including, “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari” and “Nomadland” each scored six nods a piece.

Snubs included: Director Spike Lee for his flick “Da 5 Bloods”, Regina King for her directorial role in “One Night in Miami,” Tom Hanks for his starring role in “News of the World” and the flick “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which starred the late Chadwick Boseman.

Surprises included: LaKeith Stanfield who earned a Supporting Actor nod for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah” as well as, the film “Sound of Metal,” which earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor and Original Screenplay.

The Oscars will air on Sunday, April 25 on ABC.

###

Drew Brees revealed Monday what his life after football will look like.

The former Saints QB, who announced his retirement on Sunday, appeared on NBC’s “Today” show and confirmed he will be working for NBC Sports as an analyst on “Football Night in America” and in the booth for Notre Dame football games.

He will also work the channel’s coverage of the Olympics and Super Bowl LVI.

###

Olafur Darri Olafsson and Alex Dimitriades are set to star opposite Jamie Dornan in HBO Max’s “The Tourist.”

The six-episode limited series is set in a world populated by “quirky, enigmatic characters,” with Dornan as The Man, who uncovers the mystery of who he was, as he seeks who he is now.

Olafsson will play Billy, an American who gets caught up in the “cat and mouse” chase with The Man. Dimitriades will take on the role of Kostas, a wealthy and powerful character with nefarious international business interests.

A release date for the series has not been set.

###

Courtney Love revealed that she nearly died over the summer from anemia after “ill-equipped” doctors refused to look past her drug addiction.

The singer took to Instagram where she told fans that she was in “indescribable pain” and in August weighed only 97 pounds when she “almost died in a hospital from anemia.” But after discovering an “empathetic wise” pain management doctor, her life has been “turned around.”

The 56-year-old revealed that she is now on CBD oil, which has “removed ALMOST ALL the physical symptoms. And all the pain.”

Woody Harrelson reportedly “enlightened” her about the natural benefits of cannabis.

###

The cast of “Bridgerton” is hard at work shooting Season 2 of the hit Netflix series.

Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, confirmed that filming has begun with a series of behind-the-scenes photos that he posted on Instagram. “The boys are back in town,” he captioned the shots.

The second season will draw from the sequel in Julia Quinn’s romance series, “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” which follows the quest of Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) to find his viscountess.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Simone Ashley will play Kate Sharma, Lord Bridgerton’s love interest.

###

“The Wonder Years” has cast its new Kevin Arnold.

Elisha Williams has been tapped to star as Dean, the new Kevin in ABC’s “The Wonder Years” reboot.

Fred Savage, who played Kevin in the original series, will serve as executive producer of the series.

Williams joins previously announced Saycon Sengbloh, who will play Dean’s mom.

###

Beyonce made history at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, becoming the most decorated female Grammy winner, while her daughter Blue Ivy became the second-youngest Grammy winner ever.

Bey was also the most nominated artist of the night, appearing in nine categories. She secured four wins for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl,” Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on “Savage,” and Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade.”

Blue won her first Grammy for the “Brown Skin Girl” music video, after getting writing credit on the song.

MEANWHILE: The show itself was less than stellar in the ratings department. According to early numbers, music’s big night snagged 7.9 million viewers — an all time low for the ceremony — and a 52% drop from last year.

###

All appears to be good with Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.

On Monday, A-Rod posted a video of the luxury digs he and J-Lo are staying at while she films a movie in the Dominican Republic. He captioned the clip, “Happy Monday. New week. New Day. Onward. Upward.” He also tagged Jen in the post.

Remember, on Saturday, the former baseball player told TMZ that he is “definitely not single” amid reports the pair called it quits.

###

On Monday, Drake became the first ever artist to have three songs debut in the Top 3 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart after dropping his song bundle “Scary Hours 2.”

While he is the first to have his tracks debut in the top three at the same time, the rapper joins The Beatles and Ariana Grande as the only artists to have three songs rank in the top 3 simultaneously.

The trio of songs — “What’s Next,” “Wants and Needs,” and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” — dropped March 5.

###

Sports

Augusta National confirmed Monday that the Masters Par 3 Contest will once again not be played the year because of social distancing protocols related to the pandemic.

The contest was also cancelled last November when the rescheduled Masters was held.

A release from the club stated that they hope the event will resume next year.

###

Day of the Year

National Artichoke Hearts Day

Everything You Do Is Right Day

National Freedom of Information Day

National Panda Day

World Social Work Day

Giant Panda Bear Day

Tea for Two Tuesday

###

On This Date

1802 – Congress founded the West Point Military Academy, located in West Point, New York.

It was formerly the site of an American fort designed to protect the Hudson River Valley from the British — and was the fort Benedict Arnold planned to surrender as part of his treason.

###

1850 – Nathaniel Hawthorne’s story “The Scarlet Letter” is first published.

Unlike many authors at the time, Hawthorne immediately became famous and a sort of celebrity.

He was even appointed American consul to England by Franklin Pierce, who was his friend from college.

Hawthorne and his family spent 3 years in England. He later died in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

###

1978 – The Amoco tanker “Cadiz” wrecks off the coast of Portsall, France.

High winds and turbulent seas pushed the ship into the coast as its steering mechanism failed.

68 million gallons of crude oil spilled into the ocean. It was the largest oil spill of its kind in history to that date.

###

1988 – President Reagan orders 3,000 American troops in Honduras.

The move was in order to keep Nicaraguan troops out of the country.

Meanwhile, the Nicaraguans denied ever entering the disputed territory. The troops didn’t stay long, and the communist Sandinistas remained in power.

###

2003 – Ricky Craven edges Kurt Busch for the closest finish in NASCAR history.

Craven finished just .002 seconds ahead of Bush, a review showed.

###

2005 – Robert Blake is acquitted of murdering his wife.

The trial lasted 3 months in LA Superior Court.

The prosecution produced two crack heads who said Blake approached them to kill his wife, but the defense was able to discredit their testimonies.

2 years later Blake was found guilty in a civil trial, and ordered to pay $30 million in damages to her family.

###

2016 – US college student Otto Warmbier is sentenced to 15 years hard labour for trying to steal a political poster in Pyongyang, North Korea.

He would be released 17 months later in a comatose state, which North Korean officials said was a result of him contracting botulism. According to brain scans, Otto had suffered extensive loss of brain tissue, consistent with a cardiopulmonary event, but doctors could not figure out what caused it.

He would pass away in June 2017 after his parents requested his tube be removed. He was 22.

Meanwhile, North Korea claimed they were the victims because of the smear campaign that followed.

###

Birthdays

Wolfgang Van Halen – bassist – 30

Blake Griffin – NBA player – 32

Alexandra Daddario – actress, “Baywatch” & “San Andreas” – 35

Danny Brown – rapper – 40

Alan Tudyk – actor, “A Knight’s Tale” & “Resident Alien” – 50

Judah Friedlander – actor & comedian – 52

Lauren Graham – actress, “Gilmore Girls” & “Parenthood” – 54

Gore Verbinski – director – 57

Flavor Flav – rapper / TV personality – 62

Victor Garber – actor, “Titanic” – 72

BORN ON THIS DATE

Jerry Lewis – comedian – 1926 (d. 2017)

James Madison – 4th President of the US – 1751 (d. 1836)

###

Deaths

Reggie Warren has died.

The former member of the famed R&B group TROOP (Total Respect of Other People) passed away at his California home on Sunday after health complications that led to his hospitalization in January. An exact cause of death has not been revealed.

He was 52.

###

Eulogio “Frankie” De La Cruz has died.

The former MLB relief pitcher passed away Sunday after suffering a heart attack.

Cruz pitched for multiple MLB teams, including the Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs.

He was 37.

###