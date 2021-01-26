Oskaloosa News Recap For January 26th, 2021

Plans Are Getting Hammered Out To Help Make A Southeast Connector A Reality

Ecumenical Cupboard Helping Individuals Impacted By Pandemic

Iowa hospitals’ financial losses mount amid COVID-19

United Way Of Mahaska County Playing Role In COVID-19 Help

2021 Eggs And Issues Set

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

National and World News

Numerous brands known for showcasing new commercials during the Super Bowl are bowing out over fears they “won’t hit the right tune.”

Bill Oberlander, co-founder and executive creator of ad agency Oberland, said that typically for the Super Bowl “you go big or go home” and this year brands are “going home rather than spending tens of millions of dollars and not getting it right.” They are saying “let’s wait until this s—storm clears.”

The brands that have already opted out are: Budweiser, Coca-Cola, Hyundai, Olay, Avocados From Mexico, Little Caesars and Ford.

Brands that are still planning to shell out over $5 million for a 30-second slot are “expected to tread carefully given the divided political climate, the pandemic and both the Black Lives Matter and MeToo movement,” Obelander added.

###

Only ONE in FIVE Americans “have a great deal of confidence” in Joe Biden’s ability to “unify the country,” according to a new poll from ABC News.

The poll of 504 adults from across the country, reports that 22% believe Biden will be able to “unify the country.”

Meanwhile, 24% of respondents said they have “no confidence at all” that he will be able to make good on his goal. Another 35% reported a “decent amount” of confidence and 19% stated “not so much” confidence.

###

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID vaccine could get emergency use approval in just two weeks, according to Dr. Fauci.

Not only is the J&J vaccine only one dose, it doesn’t have the same need to be kept super-cold as the other two vaccines do. “Those factors will make a big difference in the ability to get the shots to people. Giving it a wider range of flexibility,” Fauci explained.

The New Jersey-based company said it expects to have 100 million doses available by April.

###

California lifted regional stay-at-home orders yesterday as the state cited “positive signs” when it comes to the spread of COVID.

According to the state’s Department of Public Health, “nearly all” the regions that were under a stay-at-home order will return the state’s tier system for coronavirus restrictions in the “purple” tier.

This tier allows for places of worship, salons, tattoo parlors and other similar places, as well as outdoor businesses to be open with modifications.

###

Chinese rescuers pulled free 11 miners who had been stuck 2,000 feet down a gold mine for the past two weeks.

The men, who shielded their eyes from the sunlight as they emerged, accounted for half of the 22 trapped since Jan. 10 when an explosion shifted an estimated 70 tons of debris, blocking the shaft, disabling elevators and trapping them underground.

At least one death has been reported, while the other 10 remain unaccounted for.

China’s mines are among the world’s deadliest and once averaged 5,000 deaths per year, according to the National Mine Safety Administration.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

###

The elected official from Oklahoma who introduced a real-life bill to create a Bigfoot hunting season is being called “stupid.”

Rep. Justin Humphrey said he is getting a ton of backlash from both believers and non-believers alike after proposing the bill.

He explained that his hope is that the bill could generate revenue with “tourism, hunting licenses and tags,” and “encourage folks to enjoy the outdoors” — especially as his state is infamous for its Bigfoot sightings.

###

An Indianapolis teenager has been arrested in connection with a mass murder that occurred over the weekend.

The teen took the lives of five people and an unborn child on Sunday, while a sixth victim — a teenage boy — is in critical condition, but expected to survive his gunshot wounds.

Officers said they believe the gunman acted alone. A motive has not been released.

The murder comes as the city has seen its most violent year on record with 245 homicides in 2020, according to the Indianapolis Star.

###

The world’s 10 richest people saw their collective wealth increase by $540 billion during the 2020 pandemic.

British anti-poverty organization Oxfam reported the findings in a wide-ranging report to illustrate how the pandemic has widened the gap between the rich and the poor.

Gabriela Bucher, International executive director for the nonprofit, said that not only could that amount cover the estimated $141.2 billion cost of “producing, distributing and delivering COVID-19 vaccines for the entire global population,” it could also “prevent anyone from falling into poverty as a result of the pandemic.”

“Extreme inequality is not inevitable, but a policy choice,” Bucher concluded.

###

Target is the latest retailer to pull coconut milk made by the Thai company Chaokoh off its shelves after an investigation from PETA revealed that the drink is tied to forced monkey labor.

PETA has been tracking monkey exploitation in Thailand since 2019. During two undercover investigations, the organization found primates forced to pick coconuts all day with chains around their necks. When not picking coconuts, the animals were forced to perform in circus-style shows and were kept tethered or chained to old tires.

The organization has been lobbying major grocery chains to stop selling Chaokoh and so far more than 26,000 stores have agreed to cut ties with the brand.

###

Major indexes were mixed on Monday to kick off the new trading week. The Dow stumbled 36 points, while the Nasdaq gained 92 points and the S&P added 13 points. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 closed at new records.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq enjoyed surges by both Moderna – up 12 percent – and media company Fox – up 6.4 percent.

A busy week of earnings is ahead with Tesla, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft all sharing 4th quarter results.

###

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is running for governor of Arkansas.

In an eight-minute video posted to her social media account, Sanders explained that her decision to run is because she believes America’s “freedom and the rule of law are under attack.” She cited political violence across the political spectrum, referencing the shooting of Steve Scalise R-LA, and the Capitol riot from earlier this month.

She also rejected the left’s calls for healing, saying their solution is to “control and censor,” which will only “further divide and destroy us.”

The gubernatorial election is not until 2022, when incumbent Gov. Asa Hutchinson finishes his final term.

Sanders’ father, Mike Huckabee, served as Arkansas’ governor from 1997 to 2006.

###

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the highest paid among 4 million US federal employees.

The 80-year-old infectious disease expert raked in $417,608 in 2019, dwarfing that of the $400k made by the President and the $235k made by the VP.

Looking ahead, should he last the entirety of Joe Biden’s first team, Fauci stands to earn $2.5 million, according to Forbes.

WORTH NOTING: No wonder he feels a need to earn his keep.

###

###

Showbiz News

Jodie Turner-Smith will star in Netflix’s six-part, live-action limited series “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” a prequel to “The Witcher.”

Variety describes the prequel as the story of the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to pivotal “conjunction of spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, elves and men merge to become one.

Turner-Smith will play Eile, an elite warrior who has left her clan and position as the Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a musician.

###

Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show may take over Ellen DeGeneres’ time slot.

DeGeneres has been struggling to hold on to her fan base following troubling accusations over her behind-the-scenes behavior. Her ratings have slipped by 8% according to Nielsen.

Meanwhile, Clarkson’s show became the most-watched new daytime talk show in seven years, winning three Daytime Emmys last year, including one for best entertainment talk show host.

Last month, the show hit a season high — matching DeGeneres’ numbers for the first time.

###

My Pillow creator Mike Lindell is shutting down rumors that he was ever in a relationship with Jane Krakowski.

One day after the actress said she’s “more likely to be in a relationship with Kermit the Frog,” Lindell told Page Six that he has “no idea who she is.”

Over the phone, Lindell told the outlet “I have never been to the Hamptons or that place in New York or whatever it is, the West Village. I have never met her. I didn’t even know who the lady was. I’ve never met her in my life.”

As previously reported, the Daily Mail claimed that Lindell and Krakowski sparked a romance after meeting on the set of a show. Sources said he wooed her for a year, she gave in and they dated for a bit before ending things this summer.

###

NBCUniversal and WWE reached a multiyear agreement Monday, giving NBCU’s streaming site, Peacock, exclusive rights to WWE Network for viewers in the US.

Peacock will launch WWE Network on March 18 with over 17,000 hours of new, original and archived programming. This includes, “WrestleMania” and “SummerSlam.”

Financial terms of the agreement were not shared.

###

Joe Exotic is asking the new POTUS for a pardon.

After failing to make President Trump’s last-minute list of pardons, the “Tiger King” star has reached out to Joe Biden’s team with hopes that the new administration will set him free.

Exotic says he has “more confidence in Biden” when it comes to criminal justice and prison reform, adding that he believes VP Kamala Harris “can help clean up the corruption in the DOJ and other agencies.”

###

Disney-Pixar flick “Soul” made history the week of Christmas when it came in at number one on Nielsen’s streaming ratings with 1.7 billion streams.

The computer-animated film is the first feature film to ever top the streaming ratings, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Taking the second spot for that week is “The Office” with 1.44 billion streaming minutes.

###

Rumor is, a “Harry Potter” live-action TV series is being tossed around at HBO Max, according to some inside sources.

Reps for the streamer and Warner Bros released a statement denying the rumors saying: “There are no Harry Potter series in the development.”

A series could prove to be profitable as the franchise, which spawned eight feature films, grossed more than $7 billion worldwide.

###

Miley Cyrus will headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate at Super Bowl LV.

According to the NFL, the Tailgate will be the on-site pregame event, exclusively for the 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes that have been invited to attend.

Fans watching from home can access the event by tuning into @NFL on TikTok.

###

Daniel Craig’s final run as James Bond has been delayed…again.

A release date for “No Time to Die” has been pushed back to Oct. 8 of this year.

Originally slated to open worldwide in April 2020, the flick was pushed back to two different Nov. 2020 dates and then most recently, was set to hit theaters on April 2, 2021.

Now it appears fans will have to wait until at least this fall to watch Craig’s final run as 007.

###

Demi Lovato is set to star in and executive produce scripted series “Hungry” for NBC.

The single-camera comedy follows a group of friends who belong to a food issues group and help each other find love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

A release date was not shared.

###

Sports

Aaron Rodgers commented on his future with the Green Bay Packers following their devastating loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The QB told reporters, “A lot of guys’ futures [are] uncertain, myself included.”

It is not the first time Rodgers has hinted that he may continue his career elsewhere. In fact, just last week, he told reporters that his future is “a beautiful mystery.”

He also spoke on the Packers’ decision to kick a field goal on fourth-and-goal, while down eight with 2:05 left in the game saying…”It wasn’t my decision.”

###

Day of the Year

National Green Juice Day

National Peanut Brittle Day

National Spouses Day

Plan for Vacation Day

Australia Day

Dental Drill Appreciation Day

National Pistachio Day

###

On This Date

1500 – Vicente Yanez Pinzon is the first European explorer to discover Brazil.

He was the Spanish commander of Columbus’ ship the Nina 8 years earlier.

Pinzon explored the mouth of the Amazon river, but did not go deep into the territory.

That same year, a Portuguese explorer named Pedro Alvares Cabral also stumbled upon Brazil, and claimed it for Portugal.

The first permanent Portuguese colony would arrive 30 years later.

###

1788 – British Captain Arthur Phillip leads 11 British prisoner ships to the New South Wales Colony and founds Australia.

The entire island was meant to be a penal colony for convicts of the British empire. The prisoners would work an agricultural work camp.

###

1838 – Tennessee becomes the first state to prohibit the sale of alcohol in taverns and stores.

Those found in violation were fined. The revenue went to public schools.

Prohibition began nationwide in 1919, and lasted 14 years.

###

1934 – Sam Goldwyn buys the movie rights to the children’s story “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” written by L. Frank Baum.

Goldwyn had wanted Shirley Temple to play the leading role, but it went to 17-year-old Judy Garland, catapulting her to international stardom.

The movie was released in 1939.

The film would spawn two sequels: “Journey Back to Oz” (1974) and “Return to Oz” (1985).

###

1980 – The US Olympic Committee votes to cancel or move the Moscow Olympics, and sends its resolution to the International Olympic Committee.

While the Cold War underscored the politics of the US Olympic Committee’s decision, in particular the US was protesting the movement of Soviet Troops in Afghanistan.

The venue did not change, though, and the games went on. The US did not participate in the games that year.

###

1998 – During a news conference Bill Clinton tells the American People “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.”

Monica Lewinsky was an unpaid summer intern who would later get a paid position in the White House, during which she would have numerous sexual encounters in the Oval Office with President Clinton.

After denying the inappropriate relationship, Clinton finally acknowledged the affair in a speech to the grand jury.

The issue has remained a political humiliation for both Clinton and his wife Hillary.

###

2020 – Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash.

The LA lakers basketball legend, his daughter Gianna, 13, and six family and friends, along with the pilot were aboard the chopper heading to Ventura Country. All nine were killed after the helicopter crashed into the side of a mountain and began burning.

The official cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.

###

Birthdays

Ester Exposito – actress, “Elite” – 21

Sasha Banks – WWE superstar – 29

Colton Underwood – reality star – 29

Colin O”Donoghue – actor, “Once Upon a Time” – 40

Vince Carter – former basketball player – 43

Wayne Gretzky – hockey player, “The Great One” – 60

Anita Baker – R&B singer – 63

Ellen DeGeneres – TV personality – 63

Born On This Date

Eddie Van Halen – guitarist, Van Halen – 1955 (d. 2020)

Paul Newman – actor, “The Color of Money” – 1925 (d. 2008)

Bessie Coleman – first African American female pilot – 1892 (d. 1926)

###