Oskaloosa News Recap For January 25th, 2021

Local News

Plans Are Getting Hammered Out To Help Make A Southeast Connector A Reality

Ecumenical Cupboard Helping Individuals Impacted By Pandemic

Iowa hospitals’ financial losses mount amid COVID-19

United Way Of Mahaska County Playing Role In COVID-19 Help

2021 Eggs And Issues Set

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Local Sports

Indians Network

Statesmen Sports Network

North Mahaska Warhawks

Oskaloosa News Links

Obituaries

Radar and Road Conditions

Local Traffic Cameras

National and World News

Neatly three dozen missing kids were rescued by authorities in Southern California during a human trafficking investigation.

Of the 33 children rescued, eight were being sexually exploited when authorities swooped in to save them, according to the FBI. One arrest was made and multiple investigations were launched as part of the probe.

In 2020, the FBI conducted 664 human trafficking investigations across the country, leading to the arrest of 473 traffickers.

###

New York State lost 1 million jobs during the COVID crisis last year due to lockdowns and lack of tourism and business activity.

According to the state Labor Department NYC alone lost nearly 600k jobs from Dec. 2019 to Dec. 2020 — that’s about 1 in 8 jobs or about 12%.

Across the US jobs dropped 6%.

###

Ford has been forced to recall about 3 million cars, after losing a lengthy battle with the feds.

The affected vehicles from model years 2006 through 2012 have faulty driver-side air bag inflators that could rupture and send metal fragments flying.

The cost to replace the inflators is roughly $610 million, according to the Michigan-based automaker.

The air bag parts were made by Takata and have caused 27 deaths and at least 400 injuries worldwide.

###

An individual in California who tested positive for COVID in late December passed away several hours after receiving the first dose of a COVID vaccine last Thursday.

The Placer County Sheriff’s office, who announced the death on Saturday, said that “multiple local, state and federal agencies [are] actively investigating [the] case.”

It is unclear if the individual received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The age of the individual and any under-lying health concerns were also not shared.

As of this past weekend, over 41 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed and over 20 million have been administered nationwide. Over 2 million doses have been administered in California.

###

A Disney doughnut shop is selling a new grilled treat.

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew located in Disney Springs is now selling grilled cheese sandwiches made with doughnut buns. The shop, which primarily sells doughnuts and coffee, has a menu section dedicated to sandwiches which can now each be served on a “griddled glazed doughnut” instead of a bun for $1 extra.

Other items with the sugary-sweet option include: a burger and chicken sandwich.

The eatery is currently open to guests, but with limited capacity.

###

Youth protestors torched a coronavirus testing facility and threw fireworks at police on the first night of curfews in the Dutch fishing village of Urk.

Officers said they issued more than 3,600 fines for breaching the curfew — which required residents to be home from 9 pm Saturday until 4:30 am Sunday — and arrested 25 people for breaching the curfew and violence.

Local authorities called the violence a “slap in the face” and doubled down on the strictly enforced curfew for the rest of the weeks.

###

A Tacoma police officer has been placed on leave after running over two pedestrians.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when officers were called to a downtown area where a crowd and several vehicles were blocking an intersection as drivers did “burnouts” and “doughnuts.”

Members of the crowd surrounded the cruiser of the officer in question and started hitting it. Fearing for his safety, “the officer tried to back up but was unable to do so because of the crowd,” according to a statement. “He then put on his lights and siren as he drove forward while members of the crowd hurried to get out of his way.” The officer stopped “when he felt it was safe to do so and called for medical aid,” the statement added.

The two people hit were hospitalized. One has been released, and the condition of the other patient remains “unknown” as of Sunday.

###

An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to make Bigfoot hunting a thing.

Rep. Justin Humphrey introduced House Bill 1648 last week, urging the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission to establish a “big foot hunting season.”

Micah Holmes, Assistant Chief of the Information and Education Division at the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation, responded to the inquiry saying “we use science to make management decisions and we do not recognize Bigfoot as a wildlife species in Oklahoma.”

The OK legislature will meet on Feb. 1. If the bill is passed, the act would take effect on Nov. 1, 2021.

###

The CDC now reports that the first and second jabs of the coronavirus vaccine can be administered up to six weeks apart.

The organization also noted that the second dose should not be given earlier than the recommended three to four weeks after the initial dose, depending on which vaccine is given.

And, the vaccines “are not interchangeable with each other or with other COVID-19 vaccine products,” the update stated. “Both doses of the series should be completed with the same product.”

The update comes amid a shortage in vaccine supply that has seen thousands of canceled appointments nationwide.

###

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading to the Super Bowl after beating the Green Bay Packers 31-26.

Joining them will be the Kansas City Chiefs who beat the Buffalo Bills 38-24.

Super Bowl LV will be played on Feb. 7.

###

Weekend Box Office

10. Pinocchio: $123k (stayed at 10)

9. The War with Grandpa: $164k (stayed at 9)

8. Our Friend: $250k (new)

7 Promising Young Woman: $400k (stayed at 7)

6. Fatale: $415k (stayed at 6)

5. Monster Hunter: $810k (stayed at 5)

4. News of the World: $810k (stayed at 4)

3. Wonder Woman 1984: $1.6 million (down from 2)

2. The Croods: A New Age: $1.8 million (up from 3)

1. The Marksman: $2 million (stayed at 1)

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

The Neighborhood / CBS / 7:00 pm

The Bachelor / ABC / 7:00 pm

Ellen’s Game of Games / NBC / 7:00 pm

9-1-1 / FOX / 7:00 pm

Bob (Hearts) Abishola / CBS / 7:30 pm

All Rise / CBS / 8:00 pm

The Wall / NBC / 8:00 pm

9-1-1: Lone Star / FOX / 8:00 pm

Bull / CBS / 9:00 pm

The Good Doctor / ABC / 9:00 pm

Weakest Link / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Paramount has once again changed the release date for “A Quiet Place Part II.”

The horror/thriller sequel will now hit theaters on September 17, 2021.

The new date is the film’s fourth rescheduled release. It was originally set to open in theaters on March 20, 2020.

###

“America’s Most Wanted” is making a comeback.

Emmy-winning journalist Elizabeth Vargas will succeed John Walsh as host of the revamped series. While the goal of the show remains the same — tracking down dangerous fugitives — new technological advances will be introduced.

The new season is set to launch in March on FOX.

###

Tom Brokaw, 80, is retiring.

After 55 years with NBC News, the former “Nightly News” anchor is ready to hand over the reins to “a new generation of NBC News journalists” who he says he “could not be more proud of.”

Brokaw will continue to be active in print journalism and write books, the network said.

###

HGTV has renewed the series “Help! I Wrecked My House.”

In the eight-episode second season, home renovation expert Jasmine Roth will continue to help distressed homeowners by fixing their do-it-yourself renovation fails.

Season 1 drew in more than 16 million viewers.

The series is slated to premiere later this year.

###

Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel”) is set to star in and produce “Lessons In Chemistry” for Apple TV+.

The series, set in the early 1960s, follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold as society believes women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. She soon finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab. She is forced to accept a job as a host on a TV cooking show, where she sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives a lot more than recipes … all the while craving a return to her true love: science, according to the official description.

Larson is also gearing up to begin filming for “Captain Marvel II.”

###

JoJo Siwa revealed that she is in fact a member of the LGBTQ community.

The 17-year-old, who rose to fame on “Dance Moms,” posted a picture of herself wearing a shirt that read, “BEST. GAY. COUSIN. EVER.” along with a lengthy Instagram video explaining it all.

One fan asked her to specify her sexual orientation to which Siwa replied, “I’m not ready to say this answer because I don’t really know this answer. I think humans are awesome.”

###

Mike Sorrentino is celebrating five years of sobriety.

The “Jersey Shore” star known as “The Situation” took to Instagram to mark the milestone, calling it “one of [his] proudest moments.”

The 38-year-old has been candid about his past prescription drug abuse, with the hope that his journey “can help others.”

###

Piers Morgan was slammed for his “insulting” and “narcissistic” tribute to Larry King.

The former CNN host, who replaced King in January 2011 tweeted:

“Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer.”

Many of King’s fans accused Morgan of trying to make King’s death all about him, while others commended him for his “honesty.”

###

The Food Network has removed its latest season of “Worst Cooks In America” following the arrest of its champion.

Ariel Robinson, 29, was arrested last week, along with her husband Jerry Robinson, and charged with the death of their 3-year-old adopted daughter, Victoria Smith.

They both face counts of homicide by child abuse after a medical examiner determined the child’s death was a result of several blunt force injuries.

###

NBC Universal will shut down its sports channel NBCSN by the end of the year.

Several of the network’s prominent events will be sent to USA Network and Peacock for 2022 and beyond.

The Golf Channel and the Olympic Channel will not be affected by the NBCSN shutdown, according to Sports Business Daily.

The channel, which launched in 1995, is currently in 80.6 million homes.

###

Sports

Conor McGregor returned to the octagon on Saturday night to face off against Dustin Poirier.

The two battled it out during the headline event of UFC 257, which ended in the second round when Poirier landed a flurry of punches that left McGregor bloodied and on the ground.

Following the fight, the internet was hard a work turning a knocked out McGregor into a meme.

###

Day of the Year

National Florida Day

National Irish Coffee Day

National Opposite Day

National Bubble Wrap Day

Robert Burns Day

Community Manager Appreciation Day

Macintosh Computer Day

National IV Nurse Day

Observe the Weather Day

Thank Your Mentor Day

###

On This Date

1905 – A 3,106-carat diamond is discovered during a routine inspection at the Permier Mine in Pretoria South Africa by the mine’s superintendent. Weighing 1.33 pounds, and nicknamed the “Cullinan,” it is the largest diamond ever found.

It was lodged 18 feet underground. It went immediately to the mine’s owner — Sir Thomas Cullinan.

###

1924 – The first unofficial Winter Olympics begin in the French Alps.

The French Olympic committee organized the International Winter Sports Week, which was held the same year as the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Only a few events took place at this Olympics, including: bobsled, curling, ice hockey and various versions of Nordic skiing. Despite its small nature, it was considered a big success, prompting the International Olympic Committee to designate ti as the first Winter Olympics.

###

1956 – Soviet Premir Nikita Khrushchev agrees that President Eisenhower is leading the charge for peace between the two superpowers.

He would later that year give a historic speech calling for “peaceful coexistence” between the US and USSR.

Khurshchev’s dictatorship was certainly the most benign at that point in the 20th century. But even the optimism for peace fell apart when the Soviets violently squashed a freedom uprising in Hungary later that year.

###

1961 – JFK becomes the first president to hold a live televised news conference.

He gives it from the State Department, and reads a prepared statement regarding famine in the Congo, the release of 2 American pilots who had been held by Russians, and updates on negotiations regarding the atomic test ban treaty.

It was a lot to cover, especially compared to nowadays — but this is before the constant 24-hour news cycle that exists today.

###

1971 – Charles Manson and 3 of his followers are convicted for murdering five victims at the home of actress Sharon Tate in 1969.

They all received the death penalty. But the next year the California supreme court eliminated capital punishment.

Manson would pass in 2017 of cardiac arrest.

###

1993 – Sears announces it is closing its catalog sales department after 97 years.

###

1998 – Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) and soccer player David Beckham get engaged.

They tied the knot the following year.

###

2019 – The longest-ever US government shutdown ends.

After 35 days, President Donal Trump agrees to three weeks of negotiations on border security by a House-Senate conference committee.

Over 800,000 federal employees were furloughed during the shutdown.

###

Birthdays

Lil Mosey – rapper – 19

Rob Stone – rapper – 26

Jack Fowler – guitarist, Sleeping with Sirens – 29

Pauline Chalamet – actress, “Royal Pains,” “The King of Staten Island” – 29

Ariana DeBose – stage actress “Hamilton” – 30

Dustin Ingram – actor, “Cabin Fever,” “Paranormal Activity 3” – 31

Rob Evans – model – 33

Michael Trevino – actor, “The Vampire Diaries” – 36

Alicia Keys – singer – 40

Jenifer Lewis – actress, “Sister Act,” “The Brothers” – 64

Born On This Date

Etta James – singer – 1938 (d. 2012)

Robert Burns – poet – 1759 (d. 1796)

###

Deaths

Hank Aaron has died.

The legendary baseball player passed away Friday in his sleep, according to a statement released by his longtime team, the Atlanta Braves.

Aaron had an illustrious career highlighted by 755 home runs — a record that stood for more than three decades. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

While no cause of death has been reported, conspiracy theorists are attributing his passing to the fact that two weeks prior he received his first dose of Moderna’s COVID vaccine.

He was 86.

###

Larry King has died.

The legendary broadcaster passed away Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to his production company Ora Media. While no cause of death was given, earlier this month it was reported that King had COVID and spent some time in the ICU.

The longtime nationally syndicated radio host was a nightly fixture on CNN where he won many honors — including two Peabody awards. It is estimated that he conducted over 50,000 on-air interviews over his career.

He was 87.

###

Mia Furlan has died.

The actress, best known for her role as Danielle Rousseau in “Lost,” passed away last Wednesday. A cause of death was not revealed.

She was 65.

###