Oskaloosa News Recap For February 9th, 2021

National and World News

A fundraiser for the 5-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, has brought in more than $300,000.

“Ariel remains in the hospital in critical condition and is not awake,” her aunt wrote on the GoFundMe page Monday. “No progress updates as of right now.”

As previously reported, Reid’s pickup slammed into a vehicle on a highway entrance ramp on over the weekend. Ariel and her 4-year-old cousin were injured in the accident. Ariel’s mother had pulled onto the ramp to help a family member who had run out of gas.

###

The CDC will release guidelines for schools to reopen this week.

During a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Monday, Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky stated that “data suggests that very little transmission is happening within the schools.”

This follows what the federal agency noted last month, when they said “there is little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.”

###

A man from Maine who had been missing since late December has been found.

Stephen Coleman, 60, was last seen on Dec. 20 on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona. He was found “safe and in good health,” National Park Service officials announced Sunday.

No other details were shared.

###

Stocks began the new trading week on Monday in positive territory as the Dow lifted 237 points, the Nasdaq gained 131 points and the S&P added 28 points.

Ten of the eleven sectors in the S&P 50o enjoyed gains during the session. The only loser was utilities.

Oil prices are currently the highest in over a year due to supply cuts as well as hopes for increased demand as virus vaccine deployment continues.

###

The US recorded fewer than 100,000 new cases of COVID on Sunday — something that hasn’t happened since November.

Just over 96,000 new cases were identified Sunday, a decrease from the nearly 114,000 cases reported on Saturday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Also notable, the CTP reported that new cases, hospitalizations and deaths all dropped last week.

###

A oral version of a COVID vaccine is in the works.

A British biotech company has already turned the shot into a tablet that produced “outstanding” results protecting monkeys against the virus, according to Wayne Channon, chief executive of the Sussex-based biotech firm iosBio.

The new form could speed up the race to vaccinate people around the world. “You could send this out on Amazon Prime and have everyone vaccinated by Saturday” Channon told the Telegraph.

###

The Super Bowl streaker has been identified.

Yuri Andrade, 31, of Boca Raton, took to the field in a neon pink thong swimsuit as part of a marketing ploy for a porn website.

The x-rated site launched by YouTube star Vitaly Zdorovetskiy was featured on the man’s outfit. After the man was tackled by security guards, Zdorovetskiy tweeted, “We [effing] did it!”

Andrade, who was released from jail on Monday after posting a $500 bond, faces trespassing charges.

###

A Massachusetts man accidentally swallowed one of his AirPods while sleeping.

Brad Gauthier went to bed listening to music on the wireless headphones and when he woke up the next morning, one was missing.

It wasn’t until he went to drink some water and the liquid wouldn’t go down that he thought maybe he had swallowed the missing earbud.

A trip to the ER and an X-ray showed a faint image of an earbud-shaped blockage in his throat. Doctors were able to remove the AirPod with a long, thin tube and sent Gauthier on this way.

Later on, Gauthier told WWLP that it never occurred to him that “sleeping with headphones could be a safety hazard.”

###

A man in his 70s collapsed and died Sunday in Manhattan shortly after receiving a COVID vaccine at the Javits Center.

The unidentified man fell while leaving the building about 25 minutes after getting the poke. New York State health commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker noted that “the man did not have any allergic reaction to the vaccine” and “exhibited no adverse effects” during the required 15-minute observation period.

First responders rendered aid, but the man later died at a nearby hospital.

It is unclear if this was the man’s first or second dose. Also, which vaccine he received was not shared.

###

Bitcoin surged Monday after Tesla purchased $1.5 billion worth of the cryptocurrency.

The digital coin jumped 16% from the previous day to a record of $44,801.87 after Elon Musk revealed the hefty investment.

The electric-car maker also said it hopes to start accepting Bitcoin as payment for products “in the near future.”

Just last week Musk shared in interest in the cryptocurrency saying “I’m late to the party but I’m a supporter of Bitcoin.”

###

The Senate will take up the Articles of Impeachment against former President Trump.

It will take 67 Senators to vote to convict, but that’s not likely.

Leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer announced late Monday they agreed to a framework for the proceedings. If neither side calls witnesses, the trial could wrap up as soon as next week.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

NCIS / CBS / 7:00 pm

To Tell the Truth / 7:00 pm

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist / NBC / 7:00 pm

The Resident / FOX / 7:00 pm

FBI / CBS / 8:00 pm

Black-ish / ABC / 8:00 pm

This Is Us / NBC / 8:00 pm

Prodigal Son / FOX / 8:00 pm

Mixed-ish / ABC / 8:30 pm

FBI: Most Wanted / CBS / 9:00 pm

Big Sky / ABC / 9:00 pm

Nurses / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Larry Kudlow’s new (unnamed) show on Fox Business will air on February 16.

The show will feature closing market analysis and interviews.

Kudrow, who served as former President Trump’s top economic advisor said he is “thrilled to be part of this new venture at FBN and for the opportunity to really drill down on the most pressing economic issues impacting everyday Americans.”

###

“Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump” is headed to the E! network.

The series will center around the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star as she invites celebrity guests to her Villa Rosa garden to partake in cocktails and conversation.

The show will feature guests across the entertainment spectrum, including: Anna Camp, Cheryl Burke, Iggy Azalea, Joel McHale, Lance Bass, Mario Lopez and Tori Spelling.

It is set to premiere on March 18.

###

Morgan Wallen’s sister is coming to his defense after he was caught using a racial slur.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ashlyne Wallen shared her feelings on how “out of control” cancel culture is getting, writing that “it leaves no room for forgiveness and growth.”

While Ashlyne said that she thinks her brother’s use of the N-word was “unacceptable,” she also wants people to know that he did not say it with hate or malicious intent and should be “given a chance to earn forgiveness.”

Meanwhile, Morgan has been silent on the scandal, only issuing an apology shortly after it surfaced.

###

Rob Delaney, Alice Eve and Edwina Findley are the latest to join the cast of Amazon’s “The Power.”

The 10-part thriller is based on Naomi Alderman’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The series follows a group of teenage girls from around the world who suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will. The ability is hereditary, inbuilt and cannot be taken away.

Delaney, Eve and Findley will star opposite Tim Robbins and Leslie Mann.

###

Brandi Glanville is in full support of Armie Hammer’s cannibalistic fantasies.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star tweeted at Hammer late Sunday, inviting him to her rib cage.

Glanville’s tweet comes after the actor’s ex-girlfriend shared with Page Six that Hammer once told her he wants to “break [her] rib and barbecue and eat it.”

Many Twitter users blasted Glanville for such an “insensitive” tweet, saying there are “very serious abuse allegations against this person.”

###

Kodak Black has offered to pay the college tuition for the children of the two FBI agents who were gunned down in Florida last week.

The rapper, who is fresh out of prison thanks to his Presidential pardon, had his attorney send a letter to the FBI Miami Division offering the generous handout.

Whether or not the families accept the offer is yet to be seen.

###

Former President Donald Trump has been permanently banned from Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) after the board passed a resolution that gave him the boot for good.

Considering he had already resigned the actors’ union, SAG President Gabrielle Carteris said the punishment is “mostly symbolic.”

Big picture-wise, this means Trump won’t be allowed to do any legit TV or movie appearances in the future — at least none that are SAG sanctioned.

###

British gameshow, “The Wheel” is headed to the US.

The series, which launched in the UK last year, features celebrities who attempt to help contestants win money via a spinning wheel. Each of the celebs featured bring one area of expertise to the show and it is of these topics that contestants will answer questions.

The contestants sit below The Wheel and can only reach the center of The Wheel and play the game if their chair is selected. Once at the center, the contestant is in control. If they can stay there until the end of the game, they win a prize. But one wrong answer and they get sent back below with the possibility of never returning to The Wheel again.

The series will air on NBC.

###

Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith are set to star alongside Chris Pine in the film adaptation of “Dungeons & Dragons.”

“D&D” is a leading fantasy entertainment franchise, with more than 40 million fans who have interacted or played the game since it was first published 46 years ago.

Plot details of the flick are being kept under wraps.

###

Johnny Depp’s new flick tanked at the box office.

“Minamata” had a dismal opening weekend after hitting theaters on Friday, Feb. 5.

The movie brought in a measly $15k, according to Box Office Mojo.

While the coronavirus has taken a toll on movie theaters nationwide, the movie failed to even make the top 18 domestic gross films over a three-day period.

###

Sports

George Toma has prepped every single field in Super Bowl history.

The 92-year-old, known as the “Sultan of Sod” and “The Sodfather” chatted about his job while preparing the field at Raymond James Stadium ahead of Sunday’s big game.

Toma began his career as a groundskeeper for the NFL in 1957, working his way to head groundskeeper. In 1967, he was approached by the late NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle to get the field ready for Super Bowl I.

Taking great pride in his job, Toma said “the cheapest insurance for an athlete, from little kid sitting in that kindergarten chair, all the way up to the Kelces and the Mahomes and the Bradys, is the safe playing field.”

###

Brittany Matthews slammed ESPN for tweeting out a less than flattering picture of her fiancé Patrick Mahomes during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The photo showed a bummed out Mahomes during the 4th quarter when his Chiefs were down by 22 points. Matthews wrote, “Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league.”

Mahomes’ mom also got in on the action, tweeting at Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen that the refs were clearing Buccaneers fans.

###

Day of the Year

National Cut the Cord Day

National Bagel and Lox Day

National Pizza Day

National Toothache Day

Safer Internet Day

###

On This Date

1825 – The U.S. House of Representatives decides the sixth president of the United States.

In 1824, no candidate received a majority of electoral votes, though Andrew Jackson received more popular votes than John Quincy Adams. William Crawford and Henry Clay split the remaining electoral votes.

According to the 12th Amendment, when a presidential candidate does not receive a majority of electoral votes, the 3 top popular-vote candidates proceed to an election in the House.

The House ended up electing John Quincy Adams.

Just like his father, he only served one term.

###

1950 – In a speech in Wheeling, West Virginia, Wisconsin Senator Joe McCarthy declares there are 200 known communists working in the state department.

While most accounts will lambast McCarthy for publicly changing the number of commies operating in the government, history has proven otherwise.

Alger Hiss, Harry Dexter White, Lauchlin Currie, Duncan Lee, Harry Hopkins, Henry Wallace, Owen Lattimore, Joseph Davies, and Harold Ickes — all influential members of the government, had known ties to communists in their professional and personal lives.

###

1960 – Adolph Coors is kidnapped while on his way to work in Colorado.

He was the grandson of the founder of the Coors brewing company, and apparent heir to the company.

He was held for ransom, and later shot.

Joe Corbett was eventually convicted for the kidnap and murder.

###

1971 – “Satchel” Paige is nominated to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He’s the first Negro League player to make the cut.

Paige joined the Majors one year after Jackie Robinson, who was the first African American to break the race barrier in the MLB.

Joe DiMaggio once called him the best pitcher he had ever faced.

###

1992 – Magic Johnson returns from retirement to play in the NBA All Star Game.

He had stepped away from basketball the year previous having contracted HIV.

That summer, Magic would play on the Olympic Dream Team in Barcelona — and take home gold.

###

2006 – Al Michaels joins NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” broadcast alongside John Madden.

Michaels spent the previous 20 years announcing “Monday Night Football” on ABC.

###

2020 – Deaths from COVID surpass those of Sars (2003) with 813 worldwide and more than 34,800 infections.

###

Birthdays

Saquon Barkley – NFL running back – 24

Michael B. Jordan – actor “Black Panther” – 34

Rose Leslie – actress “Downton Abbey,” “The Good Fight” – 34

Marco Hall – boxer – 36

Tom Hiddleston – actor “Avengers,” “Thor – 40

Charlie Day – actor “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” – 45

Joe Pesci – actor, “Good Fellas,” “Home Alone” – 78

Born On This Date

James Owen Sullivan – drummer – 1981 (d. 2009)

William Henry Harrison – US President – 1773 (d. 1841)

###

Deaths

Ron Wright has died.

The Texas congressman passed away Sunday, two weeks after being hospitalized with COVID. Wright was also battling lung cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2018.

He was 67.

###

Patricia Healey has died.

The actress and wife of singer Engelbert Humperdinck passed away Thursday after contracting COVID. She had also been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for more than a decade.

She was 85.

###

Frank Shankwitz has died.

The co-founder of the Make-A-Wish Foundation passed away on Jan. 24 at his home in Arizona of esophageal cancer, according to his wife.

He was 77.

###