Oskaloosa Main Street Names New Director

August 31, 2023

Oskaloosa Main Street is excited to announce Angella Foster as the new Program Director. She will begin her position working in the Oskaloosa Main Street district on September 18.

Angella joins Oskaloosa Main Street from William Penn University, where she was the Executive Assistant to the President for the past ten years. She also was the HR and Title IX Coordinator at the University.

Oskaloosa Main Street is one of just 55 accredited Main Street programs in Iowa. Utilizing the Main Street Approach, communities capitalize on their historic commercial districts’ unique identity, assets, and character. Main Street communities complete a competitive application process and commit to exceptionally high standards for downtown economic development. Oskaloosa was designated a Main Street community in 1986, making us one of the three oldest programs in Iowa.

“I am excited to start and work with the team,” says Angella. “I have been part of the Oskaloosa community for over thirty years and am ready to give back to the hometown that has made me the person I am today.”

Angella graduated from William Penn University with a Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education and Health. She is married to Mike and is the current United Way of Mahaska County Board President.

“The Main Street Board is very pleased to welcome Angella as our new director. Her organizational skills, demonstrated leadership and passion for Oskaloosa stood out, and we can’t wait to see what she brings to our program,” says Allison McGuire, Oskaloosa Main Street Board President.