Oskaloosa Hires Amal Eltahir As City Manager

OSKALOOSA – Oskaloosa will have a new city manager in June after the City Council unanimously appointed Amal Eltahir as City Manager for the city of Oskaloosa.

Eltahir was most recently assistant to city manager/capital improvements program manager in Marion, Iowa, where she worked from April 2016. Her background includes a master’s degree in urban and regional planning and 20-years’ experience in positions focused primarily on strategic planning and executive level management.

Eltahir will begin her work with Oskaloosa on June 13, with Interim City Manager Amy Miller supporting a smooth transition.

Mayor David Krutzfeldt said the city had many good candidates for the city manager position, but the council was impressed with Eltahir’s significant amount of experience.

“The city has a high level of confidence in Amal and we look forward to bringing her on board. The bar was set high with former city manager Schrock, and Amy has served the city well in the interim,” he said.

Eltahir will replace Michael Schrock, who left the organization in the fall of 2021 after 12 years in the role. The city enlisted the support of Hinson Consulting, LLC to lead the search.