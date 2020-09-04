Oskaloosa High School To Hybrid Learning

September 4, 2020

Oskaloosa High School​ Students, Parents, & Partners,

After multiple conversations and an analysis of our data, we have made the decision that we need to transition educational services to a HYBRID delivery model at ​Oskaloosa High School only​. Therefore, we are notifying ​the community, teachers/staff, parents/guardians, students that we will be transitioning from educational services provided solely on-site, to a hybrid of both face to face and online learning. We are instituting this change because we have evaluated our current data and have determined that we need to support students/staff within a distance format. To best support the health and safety of our teachers, staff and students, we will be

holding school following the ​HYBRID schedule beginning Tuesday, September 8, 2020 and running through Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the high school only. We will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any updates/changes.

Students participating in the following college level courses will be expected to attend face to face for these courses every day: Constructions Trades, Welding Academy, IH Discovery Academy, and Nursing Academy.

Students are expected to attend school face to face on their assigned day and participate in required learning during their assigned online days. Curriculum and instruction will continue throughout the HYBRID learning both face to face and online. Attendance will be taken and participation is required. All assignments/learning activities will be required whether face to face or online. School will follow a regular time schedule M-F with an early dismissal on Wednesday.

KEY POINTS:

● HYBRID SCHEDULE FOR ​HIGH SCHOOL ONLY

● ATTENDANCE​ IS​ REQUIRED

● PARTICIPATION ​IS​ REQUIRED

● STUDENTS ARE REQUIRED TO PRODUCE EVIDENCE OF LEARNING

● LEARNING ​WILL BE​ GRADED ​FOR STUDENTS WHEN​ FACE TO FACE ​AND ONLINE ​EVERYDAY

● AT THIS TIME, STUDENT WILL BE ​ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN AFTER SCHOOL ACTIVITIES/PRACTICES​ EVERY DAY

We will continue to support health and safety measures such as:

● Routine cleaning first with soap and water or as directed by CDC guidance.

● Frequent disinfection of surfaces with and objects touched by multiple people using EPA registered disinfectants

● Encouraging frequent handwashing.

● Encouraging staff/students to cover coughs and sneezes.

● Encouraging individuals to stay home when sick, except to get medical care.

We are currently planning to return to a normal schedule for ​Oskaloosa High School beginning Friday, September 18, 2020. We will monitor our data and current situation to determine if additional measures are needed.

Thank you for your continued support of the Oskaloosa Community School District.

Paula J. Wright, Superintendent

Oskaloosa Community School District