Oskaloosa Girls Golf Places Seventh at Home Invitational

Oskaloosa, Iowa – April 24, 2025

The Oskaloosa High School girls golf team turned in a competitive showing Thursday at their home invitational, held at Edmundson Golf Course under sunny skies and mild conditions. The team finished in 7th place out of 12 teams with a collective score of 415, a mark that included several personal bests for the season.

Leah Cohrt led the Indians with a 97, followed closely by Rian Allman who carded a 98. Kamryn Maddy added to the team’s solid outing with a 106. All three golfers posted strong rounds on the familiar course, helping Oskaloosa remain competitive in a tightly contested field.

Other contributors to the team score included steady performances across the lineup, with multiple golfers improving on previous marks. The balanced scoring helped the squad gain valuable experience as they continue to progress through the spring season.