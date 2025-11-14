Oskaloosa Football Honors Tradition and Teamwork at Annual Awards Night

Oskaloosa High School football players, coaches, and families gathered this week to celebrate another season of hard work and dedication, as Head Coach Brett Doud presented the annual team awards recognizing performance, leadership, and character both on and off the field.

The night’s top honor, the Benz Award, went to Holden Braundmeier. Established in 1933, the Benz Award is believed to be the oldest continuously presented football award in Iowa. Named after Rex Benz, a loyal fan and local businessman, the award honors the player who best exemplifies Oskaloosa Football — hard work, leadership, positive attitude, and commitment. Braundmeier’s name will join decades of past winners on the statue displayed in the football trophy case.

The Dave Roepke Award was presented to Trevin Griffin, recognizing a commitment to excellence, character, and unity. Voted on by the coaching staff, the award began in 1993 in memory of former OHS player Dave Roepke.

Tyler Edgar and Grady Kennedy were co-recipients of the Kenneth E. Heinle Award, given to the player or players with the highest GPA. Named after longtime football supporter Kenneth E. Heinle, the honor has been awarded annually since 1996.

The Jim Peters Award, recognizing the most impactful offensive lineman, was presented to Grady Kennedy, who also earned Special Teams Player of the Year and First Team All-District honors at offensive line. The Peters Award was created in 1991 by the family of Jim Peters to honor linemen who make a difference up front.

The Brent Blanchard Award went to Brock Beerbower, honoring the most impactful offensive back as voted by teammates. The award, named for a member of the 1983 state runner-up team who passed away from a heart condition, has been presented annually since 2002.

The Scout Team Player of the Year was awarded to Chad McDonald-Playle, recognizing his dedication and effort in preparing the varsity squad for competition — a tradition started in 2021.

The Blackshirt Award, honoring the most impactful defensive player, was shared by Parker Jordan and Brock Beerbower. Both players were key contributors on defense throughout the season.

Jordan also collected the Loose Change award, given to the player who demonstrates consistent hustle and pursuit of the football, and was part of the Platoon Training Champions – Team Williams, which earned the most points during competition and conditioning sessions.

The Ironman Award, introduced in 2023 to recognize players who participated fully in every practice and game, went to 25 athletes this season — including Beerbower, Griffin, Jordan, Roy, Boertje, Chambers, Edgar, Kennedy, Plumb, Rupprecht, and others who demonstrated both mental and physical toughness.

This year’s Humanitarian Award recognized Parker Jordan, Aaron McDonald-Playle, Emmett Dye, Gasper Baker, and Aaron Dye for their volunteer work and community service, reflecting the program’s growing emphasis on leadership beyond the gridiron.

Several players also earned district honors for their performance this fall:

First Team All-District: Grady Kennedy (Offensive Line), Tyler Edgar (Utility)

Second Team All-District: Brock Beerbower (Linebacker), Parker Jordan (Defensive Line)

Honorable Mention: Kayne Boender, Cael Ashman, Ayden Plumb, Iestyn Buchanan, and Dawson Boertje

Academically, Oskaloosa placed 13 players on the Academic All-District Team, including Edgar, Kennedy, Beerbower, Griffin, Jordan, and others maintaining a minimum 3.25 cumulative GPA.