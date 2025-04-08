Oskaloosa City Council Welcomes New City Manager, Approves Sewer Project and Rezoning

The Oskaloosa City Council met in regular session on Monday, April 7, addressing a full agenda that included infrastructure improvements, development plans, and community engagement efforts.

The meeting opened with the formal swearing-in of Shawn Metcalf as the new city manager. Metcalf took the oath of office administered by Mayor David Krutzfeldt and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve the Oskaloosa community.

A proclamation was signed declaring April 2025 as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the city, recognizing the importance of fostering safe, stable, and nurturing environments for children and families.

During public comment, several citizens voiced concerns over the proposed appointment of Council Member Bob Drost to the South Central Regional Airport Agency (SCRAA) board. Concerns centered around perceived conflicts of interest involving past votes and ties to Musco Sports Lighting. In response to these concerns, the item was removed from the agenda for further consideration.

The council approved its consent agenda, which included claims for March, liquor license renewals, reappointments to local boards and commissions, and a resolution to dispose of surplus city-owned equipment. The council also scheduled a public hearing for April 21 to review the city’s Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal years 2026 through 2030.

The most substantial item on the regular agenda was the approval of final plans and specifications for a major sanitary sewer improvement project. The scope includes over 2,000 feet of sanitary sewer main, storm sewer construction, paving, and related infrastructure work from 8th Avenue West to 4th Avenue West. The council awarded the contract to TK Concrete, whose bid came in at $1,765,570, slightly above the engineer’s estimate.

Council members also approved the third reading of an ordinance to rezone a property at 1115 11th Avenue West from residential to general commercial use. The property is intended to be used for parking associated with the Musco MSO facility.

In other business, the fire department presented plans to conduct a live burn training at a house on 8th Avenue East, pending final approvals and weather conditions. The training would provide valuable experience for local firefighters and regional departments.

The meeting concluded with brief reports from city officials and council members. City Manager Metcalf shared his enthusiasm for beginning his role, and council members emphasized the importance of inclusion, transparency, and community input in local governance. The session adjourned without further discussion.