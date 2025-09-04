Oskaloosa City Council Approves Infrastructure Agreements, Development Support, and Strategic Plan

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — September 2, 2025 — The Oskaloosa City Council moved through a full agenda Tuesday night, addressing infrastructure contracts, financial approvals, a major development agreement, and the city’s updated strategic plan.

Consent Agenda Actions

Council members approved the August claims, reports from city commissions, and minutes from prior sessions. Liquor license renewals were granted for Pizza Den and Full Bloom Brewhouse, while Hy-Vee received an ownership update for its license.

Payments were authorized to SVPA for work on the Early Childhood Education and Recreation Center natatorium, totaling nearly $18,000 across two invoices. The council also approved an $85,594 payment to Carl A. Nelson & Company for natatorium completion work and $4,664 to Wynn Company, LLC for progress on the North Park sanitary sewer improvements.

Additional consent items included adoption of the FY2025 Street Finance Report, scheduling of a public hearing on vacating an alley near 910 South D Street, and multiple engineering agreements with Garden & Associates for street repairs and reconstructions. These projects cover 9th Avenue East, Burlington Road, North A Street, and North C Street. Council also finalized the rezoning of 1201 C Avenue East from suburban residential to public and institutional use.

Regular Agenda Highlights

Vacancies remain open on several boards and commissions, including the Airport Commission, Building Code Board of Appeals, Civil Service Commission, and the Mahaska County Solid Waste Management Commission.

Council approved the city’s revised Strategic Plan after a presentation by City Manager Shawn Metcalf. The plan outlines updated priorities for economic growth, infrastructure, and community engagement.

One of the most debated items was a development agreement with One West LLC. The council reconsidered its support for the proposed downtown redevelopment project, ultimately approving the resolution with a provision requiring the developer to apply for Iowa Brownfields Tax Credits. If awarded, the city’s $1 million grant commitment would be reduced by the value of those credits. The measure passed on a split vote, with Council Member Bob Drost abstaining due to a conflict of interest tied to his employment.

Additional resolutions authorized the transfer of a Public Works vehicle to the Oskaloosa Airport, approved a loan payment from the Housing Trust Fund to Jefferson School Lofts for senior housing development, and declared completion of the North Park sanitary sewer project.

Contentious Pledge Removed

In a separate action, the council voted to strike consideration of the “Elected Official Pledge of Professional Civility” from the agenda. Members who opposed its inclusion argued that the city already has standards of conduct in place and questioned whether the pledge reflected Oskaloosa’s unique needs.

The meeting adjourned at 6:56 p.m. following completion of the agenda.