Oskaloosa City Council Appoints New Member, Advances Major Infrastructure Projects

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Oskaloosa City Council convened on June 3, 2025, for its regular meeting, during which key infrastructure items and a significant council appointment were addressed.

Following the recent resignation of Charlie Comfort, the council voted to appoint Andy Holmberg to fill the at-large vacancy. Holmberg was selected from a field of interested candidates and will serve out the remainder of the unexpired term. His appointment helps restore a full council just as the city enters a busy summer season of development and decision-making.

Council Action on Roadway and Utility Projects

Council members approved a professional services agreement with Garden & Associates for engineering related to the 8th Avenue West Reconstruction Project. The scope includes a full reconstruction from South D Street to South H Street, with a budgeted cost of approximately $155,400. The street, a primary east-west corridor in the city, has long been identified for improvement due to poor pavement conditions and aging utility infrastructure.

In other infrastructure matters, the council awarded a construction contract to TK Concrete, Inc., of Pella, Iowa, for the Foxrun Lane pavement repair project. TK Concrete submitted the lowest bid of $129,646.25. The project will repair deteriorated portions of pavement in the residential neighborhood, with work expected to be completed during the summer construction window.

Pool Operations and Strategic Planning

The Edmundson Park pool, another frequent topic in council discussions, was once again on the agenda. Councilors reviewed ongoing operational costs and staffing needs ahead of the full summer schedule. The pool has seen fluctuating attendance in recent seasons, prompting deeper evaluations of maintenance schedules and budget sustainability.

Council also revisited the City’s ongoing strategic planning process, discussing next steps in its implementation. The plan focuses on key community goals including infrastructure, economic development, and quality of life enhancements. Council members emphasized the need to prioritize investments based on resident feedback and available funding sources.

Financial Consulting Agreement

Additionally, the council approved an engagement letter with PFM Financial Advisors LLC. The firm will assist the city with financial consulting services related to debt issuance, bonding, and other strategic financial planning matters. PFM has advised the city on past bonding efforts, and the council voted to continue that partnership without changes to the standard compensation structure.

Public Comment and Announcements

During the public comment portion, several residents raised questions about upcoming road closures and detour signage related to summer construction. Staff indicated that updates will be posted on the city website and social media channels.