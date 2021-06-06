Oskaloosa City Band Returns To Thursday Nights

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa City Band has returned to downtown on Thursday evenings, picking up where they left off at the end of 2019.

COVID-19 kept the band from performing in 2020, but Director Bruce Peiffer says that many members kept their skills sharp over the past year, and the first practice of 2021 went amazingly well.

The band opened up their season, as they always do, by performing at the Memorial Day Ceremony at Forest Cemetery leading up to Thursday night’s debut.

The crowd was smaller than in years past, as people’s habits may have changed, and/or concerns over the pandemic may continue for some.

Peiffer is hopeful that as the year goes on, the crowds will continue to grow.

You can catch the band on Thursday evenings beginning at 8 pm in downtown Oskaloosa.

You can learn more about the Oskaloosa City Band by visiting them on their Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/oskaloosacityband