Oskaloosa Celebrates Independence Day

Pictured is the Barnhart family enjoying the fireworks from the soccer fields located on the grounds of the Lacey Sports Complex. (Barnhart photo)

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The community gathered at the Lacey Complex on Sunday evening to enjoy the fireworks provided by Musco.

The display started around 10 pm, with several people enjoying the stadium seating that Statesmen Stadium provided.

