Oskaloosa Bowling Teams Dominate Pella Christian, Boys Remain Undefeated

The Oskaloosa boys and girls bowling teams continued their dominant seasons with impressive victories over Pella Christian, showcasing some of their best performances of the year.

Boys Stay Perfect at 11-0

The Oskaloosa boys team remains undefeated, improving their record to 11-0 after rolling a season-best 3,198 total series against Pella Christian. The team appears to be sharpening its focus as the season nears the conference and district tournaments.

Leading the charge for the boys was senior Trey VanWyk, who posted an impressive 451 two-game series. Kyle McHawes recorded the high game of the match with a 263, while Keagan Pierson turned in his best performance of the season with a 421 series.

Girls Improve to 10-1

The Oskaloosa girls team also picked up a dominant win over Pella Christian, moving to 10-1 on the season. Like the boys, the girls delivered their best total series of the year, finishing with a 2,471 series.

Sidney Thompson led the team with a 430 two-game series, including a high game of 219. Abby Tarr had a standout performance, rolling a 213 game—her best of the season—while Ava Ridenour contributed with a solid 192 game.

JV Boys Secure Victory

The Oskaloosa JV boys added another win for the program, continuing their strong development. Easton Roe bowled the high game with a 216, while Ethan Siggins chipped in with a 172 game.

Looking Ahead

With the conference and district tournaments on the horizon, both teams are showing peak form at the right time. The undefeated boys will look to carry their momentum into the postseason, while the girls aim to build on their success and make a deep run.