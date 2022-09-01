Oskaloosa Bandstand Flag Notice: September 2022

September 2022

Garon Laverne Cady

September 12, 1941 – November 11, 2020

The United States Navy

The flag flying over the bandstand during September is in honor of Garon Cady.

After Garon’s education, he entered the Navy on September 22, 1959. He served four years, 37 months in Foreign or Sea service. He was stationed in Gaum for a time and served as a medic, aiding the military and local people. He was discharged from active duty and transferred to the Naval Reserves on September 10, 1963.

Garon returned to Iowa, the Albia area, and soon met and married Alberta Alice Denato on March 27, 1964. They lived in Albia for a brief time before purchasing their farm near Eddyville. Garon truly enjoyed farming and working in the great outdoors; he also used his skills as a pipe fitter at the VA Hospital in Knoxville.

Contact Shawn Langkamp at Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory at 641-672-2181 or www.langkampfuneralchapel.com on the Contact-Us-Link if you are interested in honoring a deceased veteran with the flag above the bandstand.