Oskaloosa Bandstand Flag Notice – October 2022

Hubert L. Parker

September 12, 1927 – August 9, 2021

The United States Army

The flag flying over the bandstand during October is in honor of Hubert L. Parker.

After completing high school, Hubert attended Iowa State University and then returned to help his father on the family farm near Bussey. He was inducted into the Army on August 10, 1951. Of the two years he served, he was stationed in Korea for 16 months and served with the 121st Transportation Truck Company. Upon his discharge on July 10, 1953, he was awarded three Bronze Campaign Stars and the United Nations Service Medal.

Upon his return to Iowa, Hubert returned to farming. When not busy farming, he was a board member for Twin Cedars High School, the State and County Conservation Boards, the Mahaska County Rural Water Board, SIEDA, the Agency on Aging, and the Mahaska County Farm Bureau Board. He was also a Trustee for Jefferson Township, a Mahaska County Supervisor, a member of the American Legion, an avid outdoorsman, and a lifelong supporter of Union Liberty Church.

Contact Shawn Langkamp at Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory at 641-672-2181 or www.langkampfuneralchapel.com on the Contact-Us-Link if you are interested in honoring a deceased veteran with the flag above the bandstand.