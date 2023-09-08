OMS 8th Grade Football Win In Ottumwa

by Travis Miller

The Oskaloosa 8th grade football team had their first game of the season Thursday night in Ottumwa. The Indians went into halftime up 20-0. The final scored ended up being 36-8. The defense shut Ottumwa down in the first half and that success would continue the rest of the game. The Indian offense scored on every possession. The 8th grade will play next September 19, at PCM.