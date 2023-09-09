OMS 7th Grade Volleyball Falls In Season Opener

by Megan Baker

The Oskaloosa 7th grade volleyball team kicked off their season last night against Knoxville. All the girls battled hard but came up short. We are excited to see what our girls can do this season and how much we can accomplish! A/B will travel to Pella Christian and C/D will go to Osky Christian on Monday September 11.

A team: 9-21, 11-21, 13-15

B team: 21-23, 9-21, 9-15

C team: 15-8, 12-15, 12-15

D team: 0-15, 17-19, 19-17