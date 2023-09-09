OMS 7th Grade Football Defeats Ottumwa

by Brandon Lenhart

The Oskaloosa 7th grade football team had their first game of the season Thursday night vs Ottumwa. The Indians fumbled on the 1st play of the game giving Ottumwa the ball; the Oskaloosa Indians moved on to the next play and dominated both sides of the football from that point on winning the game 32-0. Offensively we were able to execute a variety of plays, both in the air and on the ground, to be successful on offense. Everyone did a great job executing on both sides of the football on Thursday night. The defense dominated Ottumwa by not allowing many total yards or 1st downs all evening long. It was a total team effort vs Ottumwa, and it was great to see all of the hard work from these young men the last couple of weeks pay off. The 7th grade will play next on September 19, at home vs PCM at Old Community Stadium 4:30 pm kickoff.