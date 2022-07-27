Noah Sidebottom

Noah Sidebottom

May 22, 1981 – July 26, 2022

Beacon, Iowa | Age 41

Noah Sidebottom, 41, of Beacon, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the MHP Hospital in Oskaloosa. He was born on May 22, 1981, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Steve and Janie (Iseton-Bermer) Sidebottom.

Noah attended high school in Oskaloosa and later received his G.E.D.

On June 10, 2000, he was united in marriage to Rebecca Keel. Years later they divorced.

After high school, Noah worked for Dugger’s Construction for a time before taking a job at Vermeer Corporation in Pella.

Noah was an adamant fisherman and enjoyed watching sports on television, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He is survived by his children: Alexis Sidebottom of Ottumwa, Andrew Sidebottom of Oskaloosa, and Cole Sidebottom of Oskaloosa; his parents, Steve and Janie Sidebottom of Beacon; his siblings, David Sidebottom of Beacon, Steve (Fiancé Ashley Sorber) Sidebottom of Oskaloosa, and Tiny Northway of Beacon. He is also survived by his aunt, Diane Porter of Missouri.

Noah is preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents; and two uncles, Howard Iseton and David Sidebottom.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend Chad Lierman officiating.

Burial will be in the Beacon Cemetery in Beacon. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

The family will be at the Bates Funeral Chapel on Sunday, July 31, from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. to greet relatives and guests.

Memorials may be made to the family.

