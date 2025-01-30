No. 2 Warhawks Down HLV Girls

VICTOR – North Mahaska’s No. 2 ranked girls moved to within one game of the South Iowa Cedar League championship Tuesday with a 57-24 victory over HLV. They can lock up the title with a win over Lynnville-Sully Friday and Colfax-Mingo Tuesday.

North Mahaska (16-2, 12-1) played nine girls with eight scored at least one basket. The defense held the Warriors to single digit scoring in three of the four period. NM led 25-11 at intermission and maintained control throughout.

Regan Grewe and Breckyn Schilling each reached double figures. Schilling had 14 points while Grewe had 11 with three steals and a blocked shot. Peyton Sanders drilled three long balls for nine points and Samantha VanWeelden added two for six points. Sydney Andersen scored eight points with seven rebounds and Libby Hargis grabbed six rebounds.

North Mahaska hit nine 3-pointers in the contest and was nearly equal on rebounds with 15 offensive and 16 defensive. They doled out 17 assists to eight turnovers and recorded 10 steals.

No stats were available for HLV at press time Wednesday morning.

Current Girls SICL Standings

(According to Bound)

North Mahaska 12-1

Montezuma 12-1

Lynnville-Sully 10-3

Sigourney 9-3

HLV 5-7

English Valleys 5-4

Keota 5-8

Colfax-Mingo 4-9

Iowa Valley 3-7

BGM 2-11

Belle Plaine 0-11