NO. 12 WARRIORS DRAW WITH OTERO IN KANSAS

Great Bend, KS – The No. 12 ranked Indian Hills Men’s Soccer team earned a 2-2 draw with Otero Junior College (CO) on the final day of the Barton Classic on Sunday. The Warriors move to 3-1-2 on the year.

Indian Hills took an early lead in the first half only to see the Rattlers respond with two consecutive goals in the second half. A late score from the Warriors eventually deadlocked the match at two-all as neither side managed to find the back of the net the rest of the way. Otero moves to 4-0-1 on the year.

The Warriors’ struck first as Alex Rodriguez (Valladoli, Spain/Les Nunez de Arce) beat the keeper with 18:05 to play in the first half. Daniel Mulero (Asturias, Spain/Salesianos Santo Angel Aviles) slipped a pass through the defense that found a cutting Rodriguez who in turn buried the shot for his first collegiate goal. Thomas Murrieri (Dijon, France/Lycée Les Arcades) was credited with an assist on the play as well.

Indian Hills carried the advantage into the second half, but the Rattlers got on the board in the 57th minute on a direct kick from 30 yards out. Otero followed up just over six minutes later with a strike from deep-range to take its first lead of the afternoon.

The Warrior offense continued to push down the stretch and finally hit paydirt with under 19 minutes to play. Andrea Oriolesi (Viterbo, Italy/Paolo Ruffini Scientific) carried the ball to the Otero endline after a pass from Lucas Bauer (Oldenburg, Germany/IGS Kreyenbruck) and delivered a low cross through the box that saw Nasser Benbella (Casablanca, Morocco/Al Khansa) bury the one-timer. The goal is the second of the season for Benbella.

The Warriors totaled nine shots on the day, including six on target while totaling six corners.

Indian Hills returns home to take on Iowa Lakes Community College at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 9.

