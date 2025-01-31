NO. 1 WARRIORS BLANK LAKERS ON THE ROAD

January 30, 2025

Estherville, IA – No. 1 nationally ranked Indian Hills Women’s Wrestling rolled to a 55-0 conference shutout over Iowa Lakes Community College on the road Thursday night. The Warriors close their dual portion of their schedule with a 10-2 mark, including a 5-1 record in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) action.

The Warriors have now shut out the Lakers in back-to-back seasons and improve to 2-0 all-time in dual action. Indian Hills capped its six-match ICCAC dual season outscoring its opponents 255-55, the most points scored and fewest points against in the conference this season.

The Warriors took all 11 matches on the night by way of either forfeit or fall. Indian Hills did not see a match go more than 2:13 on the night, securing six consecutive first round pins through the middle-weight bouts.

After a pair of forfeit wins to open the night, freshman Ariah Mervilus (Virginia Beach, VA/Landstown), ranked No. 6 in the nation, scored a pin at 117lbs in 1:15 to push the Warrior lead to 15-0. Freshman EmmaLyn Burnett (Kansas City, MO/Platte County) added a pin in 2:13 at 124lbs before Amaria Ridgner (Richton, Park, IL/Rich Township), ranked No. 5 in the nation in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) individual rankings, needed just 53 seconds to earn a pin at 138lbs

The No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound wrestler in the nation, Genesis Gilmore (Clarksville, TN/Montgomery Central) remained unbeaten on the year with a pin in just 22 seconds at 145lbs. Freshman Olivia Stean (Bonner Springs, KS/Bonner Springs), ranked No. 10 in the latest The Open Mat individual rankings, capped the mat wins for the Warriors with a 50 second pin at 160lbs.

The Warriors close out the regular season this Saturday at the Grand View Tournament in Des Moines, IA before postseason action gets underway with the NJCAA Central District Tournament in Council Bluffs, IA on February 15.