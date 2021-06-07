NM Teams Sweep BGM

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska’s baseball and softball teams picked up wins against BGM Friday in New Sharon. Baseball won 11-0 and the girls won 6-1.

North Mahaska boys pounded out 13 hits ending the game after the top of the fifth inning. The Warhawks scored four in their first at bat added one in the third and six in the bottom of the fourth.

Senior Blake Readshaw tossed a two-hitter, allowing just two singles, three walks and struck out three for North Mahaska.

Junior Dodge Duke and sophomore Nash Smith each drove in three runs for the Warhawks. Smith hit two doubles and Duke also hit a double. Readshaw, senior Dylan Klinker and junior Sam Terpstra each stole a base. Terpstra added three singles and senior Ty Kelderman hit two.

In the softball game, senior Madison McKay scattered five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts to pick up the win from the circle. Eighth-grader Regan Grewe hit a homerun and drove in four runs to aid the offense. North Mahaska collected eight hits in the contest. Junior Zoe Deucore added a double and two singles and Jalayna Shipley hit a single with an RBI.