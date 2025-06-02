NM Girls Sweep Moravia

MORAVIA – North Mahaska’s softball team took to the road Thursday for a nonconference doubleheader at Moravia. The visiting Warhawks topped the Mohawks 8-4 in game one and 12-3 in the nightcap.

It was not until the third inning that NM got on the board when Maddie Doonan doubled to bring in Olivia Ridgeway, who had walked and stole two bases. Moravia took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning on a pair of walks and a double to lead 2-1.

North Mahaska jumped into the lead in the top of the fifth when Cali Sampson singled and Ridgeway drew a walk. Doonan doubled, scoring Sampson, then Regan Grewe homered to left field, scoring two runs. The Warhawks never trailed again and led 5-2.

North Mahaska pounded out 11 hits in the contest. Jolin Fogle earned the win for North Mahaska pitching in relief. Fogle allowed three hits and two runs over three and one-third innings, striking out two and walking one.

Grewe stepped in the circle first and allowed two hits and two runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking three.

Doonan went 3-for-4 at the plate and led the team with three runs batted in. Ridgeway collected two hits and Ridgeway and Kaylia Shipman each stole multiple bases. The Warhawks ran wild on the base paths, amassing eight stolen bases for the game. North Mahaska Varsity Warhawks were sure handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error.

In the second game, North Mahaska scored seven runs in the second inning. The Warhawks led 2-0 after one inning but Moravia tallied three runs in their half to take the lead. The Mohawks would not find home plate again.

In North Mahaska’s half of the second inning, Ridgeway singled, scoring one run, Grewe hit into a fielder’s choice scoring Ridgeway. Lydia Howell doubled, scoring three runs, Kayla Readshaw laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring one run, and Addie Falb laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring one run.

North Mahaska was not challenged the rest of the way. The Warhawks tacked on three insurance runs in the third inning.

Fogle earned the win. She surrendered one hit and zero runs over four innings, striking out four and walking one. Kahlen Pothoven led things off in the circle for North Mahaska. The hurler surrendered two hits and three runs over one inning, striking out none and walking one.

North Mahaska travels to HLV tonight for their fourth game in three days.