NM Girls Fourth at Invite

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska’s girls wrestling team crowned a pair of champions and three runnerups to place fourth at their invitational Saturday. All nine placed in the 10-team tournament. Cardinal won the meet with 130 points and LeMars was second with 114.5. North Tama was third with 98 followed by the Warhawks with 94.5.

Kaylia Shipman at 115 and Macie Little at 125 led the way to the top of the podium. Addison Terpstra, Lilly Briggs and Marissa Little each took second.

Shipman pinned Kirsten Ritz of LeMars in 1 minute 2 seconds to start the day. She won by technical fall over Cardinal’s Kendall Birk, 22-6, and had a bye in the third round giving her the title.

Macie Little pinned her way through with only one match taking more than a minute. Callegh Staker of North Tama went down in 41 seconds; Addison Doolittle of Mount Ayr fell in 43 seconds; and Mackenna Frerichs of LeMars fell in 12 seconds.

Cardinal’s Bryleigh Sparks took Little the furthest before succumbing in 1:44. Washington’s Nora Stoutner was the final victim falling in 49 seconds.

Terpstra won her first two matches at 100 pounds by fall. She pinned Gracen MacCready of Tri-County in 2:46 and Fairfield’s June Connor in 2:21. She faced Brooklyn DeRocher of LeMars in the final match and was pinned in 1:12.

Briggs , at110, also won her first two matches by pin. She scored a fall over Jaylynn Kerr of Oskaloosa in 2:44 and pinned Rose Lammers of LeMars in 1:08. Alyia Abbot pinned Briggs in the final match in 1:30.

Marissa Little won a 15-11 decision over teammate Moriah Stout to open her day at 155. She had a bye in the second round then lost to Cardinal’s Reagan Vaughn in 2:27. Stout finished third behind Little.

Madison Davis (105) and Kieren Perez (145) each took fifth falling in all four of their matches.

At 170, Amara Edwards-Hinton was winless on the day, but placed sixth overall.