NM Falls to HLV

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska hosted HLV’s volleyball team Tuesday and after winning the first two sets, the visiting Warriors rallied for three straight set wins to upset NM 3-2. HLV won the match 21-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-13, 15-11. HLV is now one of five teams that are undefeated in South Iowa Cedar League play, NM is 1-1 in league play.

North Mahaska was able to secure the first two sets in a tight battle with the Warriors. HLV was able to control the Warhawks at the net to secure the next two wins to send the match to its deciding set.

Statistics showed just how close the two teams were. North Mahaska collected 48 kills on the night to 44 for HLV. There was just one dig difference between the two while North Mahaska led in assists 45-33. Both teams served at 95.5 percent, but HLV scored 10 service aces to six for the Warhawks.

Juniors Regan Grewe and Sydney Andersen were in double digits in kills with 14 and 11 respectively. Fellow juniors Kayla Readshaw and Breckyn Schilling added six and five. Libby Hargis doled out 15 assists and Lily Hartwig had 12. Freshman Olivia Ridgeway was credited with five.

Sophomores Abby Van Weelden and Kieren Perez scored North Mahaska two blocks. Leading in digs was junior Ally Livezey with 26 and Grewe had 23. Hargis had 15, Andersen 12, Van Weelden seven and sophomore Gracie DeGeest with five.

Junior Cali Sampson and Grewe each recorded two aces. Van Weelden and Livezey also scored aces.

North Mahaska returns to action Saturday when they host their invitational.