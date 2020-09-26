NM Falls at Montezuma

MONTEZUMA – Like many area high schools North Mahaska has been affected by the loss of players due to COVID-19 exposure. Even with players missing, the Warhawks battled Montezuma to five sets before succumbing 3-2. Montezuma won by scores of 26-24,23-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-9.

Coach Jim Woods said the team was playing short due to students in quarantine due to the pandemic. The Warhawks played two tough matches this week losing to HLV in five sets Monday and then the match with Monte.

“We fought hard and long but couldn’t quite get the W,” said Woods. “The varsity squad lost another player to COVID, that was not good for our team continuity. I was proud of the team for playing hard. We never gave up. That’s the most important thing.”

Madison McKay once again led the scoring with 22 kills, followed by Breanna Fogle’s 14. Layla Hargis and Drayana DeBoef had six and five respectively. Jalayna Shipley and McKay tied with 30 digs apiece followed by Zoe Deucore and Caitlyn Sanders with 17 each. Deucore had 22 assists, while Sanders had 18 assists and three ace serves.

North Mahaska faces BGM Monday for Parent’s Night.

Scores

NM 24 25 17 25 9

Monte 25 23 25 22 15

Kills: Madison McKay 22, Breanna Fogle 14, Layla Hargis 6, Drayana DeBoef 5.

Assists: Zoe Deucore 22, Caitlyn Sanders 18.

Serving/Aces: Hargis 24-26 1; Sanders 21-24 3; McKay 12-13; Deucore 11-11; DeBoef 9-12 1; Shipley 8-8; Carlie Scholtus 2-4.

Digs: McKay 30, Shipley 30, Deucore 17, Sanders 17, DeBoef 7, Fogle 7, Hargis 5, Scholtus 2.

Blocks: Fogle 3, Hargis 2.