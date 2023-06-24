NM Faces Twin Cedars in 1A Opener

BOONE – North Mahaska’s baseball team will open Class 1A district tournament play on Saturday, July 1 when they face Twin Cedars at 5 p.m. in Moravia. The winner will face the winner of Moravia and Moulton-Udell on Wednesday, July 5.

North Mahaska, 11-9 as of June 22, is the No. 3 seed in the District 9 bracket. Moravia, the host, is seeded second. Burlington Notre Dame is the No. 1 seed in the district and has a bye in the opening round. They will face the winner of Highland Riverside and New London on July 5.

Sites for the second round game will be determined after each round but most likely will be hosted by the higher seed.

Notre Dame, 19-6, is the only currently ranked team in the district. They are ranked eighth.

The district final will be played at a site to be determined on Saturday, July 8. The district winner will meet the District 10 winner in the Substate 5 final. District 10 includes South Iowa Cedar League Sigourney, who is the No. 2 seed and Hillcrest Academy is the No. 1 seed. The winner of the substate will play in the Class 1A state tournament.