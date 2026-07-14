Oskaloosa baseball season ends with close loss to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE – The Oskaloosa varsity baseball team finished its 2026 season on Friday with a close 2-0 loss to Knoxville.

Even though they lost, the Indians had more hits than Knoxville, 6 to 5. They got runners on base several times but couldn’t come up with the key hit to score.

Linus Morrison, Jake North, Ty Edgar, Carter Bonnet, Cael Ashman, and Colin Johnson each had one hit for the Indians.

The game was a pitchers’ duel, with both teams getting strong outings on the mound. Ty Edgar pitched all six innings for Oskaloosa, giving up two runs on five hits, striking out three, and walking four. Knoxville’s pitchers combined for seven strikeouts, and Lincoln Norris got the save.

The Indians played well on defense, making no errors and turning a double play. Edgar led the team with four fielding chances.

Even though the season ended with a loss, the Indians stayed competitive until the last out against a Knoxville team that had just one less hit. This game was a fitting end to a season where the team kept battling and gained valuable experience.

Now that the 2026 season is over, the Indians will say goodbye to their seniors, and the returning players will start getting ready for next spring.