Book Vault to Transition to New Owners Later this Summer

OSKALOOSA, IOWA (July 13, 2026) – We at Book Vault have been enjoying celebrating 20 years in business this year. It’s all thanks to our wonderful customers and community support. We feel it’s important for a community to have an independent bookstore. Independent bookstores give communities access to books, information, ideas, a gathering place, and so much more.

As we celebrate 20 years, we want to ensure Book Vault is here for another 20 years. To ensure the next 20 years and beyond, we need to find younger people to lead the business into the future. We are excited to announce Book Vault will be transitioning with new owners Kelsey & Jeff Jacobs. The Jacobs and their boys (Jack and Hank) have loved Book Vault. It plays an important part of the community to their family. We look forward to watching them take over the business and carry it into the future. They love the bookstore with its historic environment, offerings, and being the bookstore with so much more.

The Jacobs moved to Oskaloosa about a year ago and have genuinely loved their experience here. For their family, ensuring Book Vault’s presence in Oskaloosa for years to come is a way to support and give back to the community. “It’s an incredible privilege to have the opportunity to carry forward such a wonderful place that means so much to so many in the community. We are excited to meet and serve Book Vault customers and will work hard to continue to foster the delightful and engaging environment that we believe makes Book Vault so special.”

The Jacobs are a family of readers who bring a wide range of personal book interests to the store. Jeff’s love of reading started with Matt Christopher books in elementary school. He is constantly reading books about leadership and personal/professional development, with his latest favorite being Inside the Box by David Epstein. Jeff’s favorite book of all time is either The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas or Little Blue Truck by Alice Schertle.

Kelsey loves non-fiction. She is currently reading Sociopath by Patric Gagne and finished London Falling and Say Nothing, both by Patrick Radden Keefe, prior to it. She enjoys biographies/memoirs (especially about bands and musicians), classic literature and Harry Potter.

Both Jacobs boys have also become avid readers. Jack is currently reading the Heroes of Olympus series by Rick Riordan while he anxiously awaits the fall releases of The Neverfear by Katherine Rundell and The Void Dragons by Scott Reintgen. Hank loves a good sports book, with Win the Next Pitch by Dr. Curt Ickes being a recent favorite. The InvestiGators is one of Hank’s favorite graphic novel series.

Books and reading are a huge part of the Jacobs family’s life. They truly believe reading is the best, most fundamental way to develop and grow throughout all phases of life. They can’t wait to talk with you about books you love!

Thanks to Nancy Simpson-Brice and Julie Hansen, librarians, for being the inspiration for Book Vault. Thanks to Joe Crookham & Jeanie Bieri for believing in the idea and making it possible. Thanks to Jane Funni, April Gorski, Linda Crookham-Hansen and the many amazing booksellers that kept the doors open and made Book Vault so magical. We look forward to handing the keys over to the Jacobs on August 1st.