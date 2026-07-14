Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Hit Oskaloosa on Thursday!by Bill Wright
July 13, 2026 – The Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa is up next for the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders. The event, on Thursday, July 16, will be held as part of the Southern Iowa Fair.
The Sprint Invaders have visited Oskaloosa on five occasions, and three of the five have been won by the McCarl family. Austin McCarl won last year’s visit, and brother Carson (2014) and father Terry (2016) have also won there. Other winners have been Jamie Ball (2015) and Ian Madsen (2017).
The point race is getting close, as current leader, Sawyer Phillips has just an eleven point margin on Cody Wehrle, while Tasker Phillips and Alex Vande Voort are tied for third, just 30 points behind. Dustin Clark, Riley Scott, Jaden Alexander, Josh Schneiderman, McCain Richards and Cam Sorrels round out the current top ten.
A $100 bonus from OpenWheel101.com and the Dirt Racing Podcast will go to the highest feature finisher who is also in the 34 Raceway 305 point standings this season. A Hoosier Right Rear Tire will also be awarded at the Driver’s Meeting to a random driver.
Hot laps are scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Thursday. Grandstand Admission is $15 for Adults, Military and Veterans are $10, Age 6-15 is $10 and 5 and under are FREE. IMCA Hobby Stocks and IMCA Stock Cars are also on the card.
Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.
2026 Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Schedule
Saturday, April 11 – 34 Raceway (Rain)
Sunday, April 19 – Stuart International Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA) w/ASCS-M*
Friday, May 1 – CJ Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)
Friday, May 8 – Eldon Raceway (Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA) w/ASCS-M*
Friday, May 22 – Lee County Speedway (Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA)
Sunday, May 24 – 34 Raceway (Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA)
Sunday, June 14 – Quincy Raceways (Rain)
Friday, June 19 – Scotland County Speedway (Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)
Saturday, June 20 – 34 Raceway (Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO)
Sunday, July 5 – Benton County Speedway (Rain)
Thursday, July 9 – Cedar County Raceway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)
Friday, July 10 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)
Thursday, July 16 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)
Saturday, September 5 – West Liberty Raceway (West Liberty, IA)
Sunday, September 6 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)
Saturday, September 19 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)
Friday, September 26 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)
Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”
*co-sanctioned with ASCS-Midwest Series
2026 Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)
Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 1554 (1)
Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1543
Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 1524 (1)
Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 1524
Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 1443
Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 1388
Jaden Alexander, Knoxville, IA, 1387
Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 1329 (1)
McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1325
Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 1185
Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 1184
Lincoln Martin, Monmouth, IL, 1178
Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO, 1135 (1)
Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1124 (1)
Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 1022
Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 957
Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 956
Evan Semerad, Malcolm, NE, 916
Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 900
Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 831 (3)
Series Sponsors
Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar
A Main Sponsor – Collision Center, West Burlington
Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset
Heat Sponsors – Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Mac Daddy Motorsports
B Main Sponsor – Turnwater Bar & Grill
$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental
$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan
Season Champion, Rookie of the Year and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear
Start Line – Shottenkirk Parts Express
Flag Sponsors – Keokuk Auto Credit, Connection Bank, Merit Auctions, B&B Propane, P6 Equipment and Supply, MBG Hauling
Driver’s Meeting – K-1 Racegear
Driver of the Year – MPI (Max Papas Innovations)