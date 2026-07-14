Aaron Reutzel Charges from Ninth to Find the Beef at Knoxville!

JJ Hickle Repeats in the 360’s After Also Starting 9th; J Kinder is 7 for 7 in the Pros

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 11, 2026) – Aaron Reutzel topped another amazing feature at Knoxville Raceway Saturday on Vermeer/Marion County Fair Night! The Clute, Texas native not only claimed the $6,000 top prize for his Leighton State Bank 410 win aboard the Ridge & Sons Racing #87, but he also took a half beef home. After claiming his first victory last week, JJ Hickle won for the second week in a row in the Randall Roofing 360’s and claimed a half hog. J Kinder stayed perfect in the Pro Sprints class, winning his seventh main event of the year, the twentieth of his career here, and a quarter hog.

Rees Moran led early in the 25-lap 410 feature, ahead of Ryan Timms, Brian Brown, Justin Henderson and Jace Park. Two laps in, JJ Hickle came to a stop and exited, bringing the only caution of the event.

Reutzel jumped from sixth to fourth on the restart, with Park following him in fifth. On lap seven, Reutzel shot by Brown for third.

Austin McCarl, who started twelfth, made his way into the top five on lap ten, getting by Park. The next circuit, he drove under Brown for fourth.

Up front, Timms was pressuring Moran for the lead, and briefly moved in front on lap 13, but Moran carried momentum back by. Park worked by Brown into the top five on lap 16.

Timms worked by Moran in traffic with seven to go, while McCarl and Reutzel went back and forth for the third spot. On lap 19, Reutzel took the spot for good and then slid by Moran to take second with five to go.

McCarl worked by Moran onto the podium on lap 21. After Timms spun his wheels a bit in the middle of turn four, Reutzel slid by him in turn one on lap 22, to take the lead for good and win his 13th 410 feature here.

Timms followed in second, ahead of McCarl, Park and Moran. Brown, Giovanni Scelzi, Justin Peck, Jy Corbet and Chase Randall rounded out the top ten. Brown and Lynton Jeffrey set quick time in their respective groups in the 39-car field. Brown, Moran, Kaleb Johnson and Timms won the heats. Scott Bogucki claimed the B main.

“I’m even more excited now,” said Reutzel when reminded about his half beef. “I think the last cow we just got done with maybe last year. I get to restock the freezer now. I’m super-pumped. I wanted to make sure to get away from (Timms) as fast as I could. We were pretty good tonight. It was a handful getting off the corners. I thought it was just me, but I watched (Timms) and (Moran) and everyone. It was giving everyone problems. I’m worn out. I had to manhandle that car. Coming from ninth…that’s hard to do. Those extra five laps definitely made the difference.”

Cam Martin led early in the 20-lap 360 main event, ahead of Jamie Ball, Josh Schneiderman, Kade Higday and Ryan Leavitt. JJ Hickle, who started ninth, was already into the top five on lap four.

Up front, Cam Martin entered lapped traffic when Schneiderman brought out the only caution of the race when his third place run ended with a flat right rear tire on lap seven. Cam led Ball, Higday, Hickle and Leavitt back to green.

Hickle was hell bent for the front and split Ball and Higday in turn two in a three-wide move to take second after the restart. Higday settled into third, followed by Ball and Clint Garner, who entered the top five. Garner passed Ball for fourth on lap eight, and then moved by Higday into third at the halfway point.

Hickle was sizing up Martin for the lead, as the two raced close for a few laps. Hicle used the high side to move by Cam and lead lap 12, but Cam came back with a slider on lap 13 to retake the spot.

Using lapped traffic, Hickle slid by Martin into turn one with four to go to seal the win. Garner claimed second from Martin coming for the white flag. Higday was fourth, ahead of Riley Goodno. Ball, Matt Juhl, hard-charger Chase Randall, Jake Bubak and Leavitt settled the top ten. The 41-car field was paced in time trials by Hickle and Garner. Juhl, Leavitt, Dustin Selvage and Higday won the heats. Randall won the B main. Laney Moore was the only flip victim of the night. He walked away.

“I can’t thank my guys enough,” said Hickle beside his #63. “I’m so proud of these guys, and so happy to be up here. (Splitting the two cars to gain second) was one of those things that I didn’t really realize how fun it was or cool to watch. When I watch it back, it will be a good show. When you have a good car like that, you just have to go where they’re not. Shout out to my guys, and every person who helps out with this car. We’ll keep on knocking on the door and see what we get here.”

The Pro Sprint feature started with a six-car tangle in turn two involving Casey Friedrichsen, Brody Johnson and Carter Hansen, who all retired. Jeff Wilke, Tim Young and Derrike Clark were also involved, but continued.

Once green, J Kinder took advantage of a penalty to original pole sitter Luke Lane. He led from the pole in the 15-lapper ahead of Matt Stelzer, Chase Young, Lane and Mike Mayberry.

Stelzer worked under Kinder to lead lap two, and Kinder battled back in a good early duel to retake the lead on lap three. Tyler Thompson worked his way up to fourth at that point, and then took third from Chase Young on lap six.

A spin by Clayton Vanderploeg slowed things with eight to go. Thompson used that restart to circle around Stelzer for second, but the veteran came back to repass him with four to go. Thompson did his best to be a Bonafide threat, passing Stelzer back with three to go, and gaining on Kinder.

In the end, Kinder’s win came just a half-second ahead of Thompson. It made Kinder a perfect seven for seven this year in the Pro Class, with just one race remaining for the class on August 29.

Thompson was followed by Stelzer, Chase Young and Mayberry. Lane, Wilke, Matt Botts, Tim Young and Clark completed the top ten. Lane set quick time, and Kinder and Chase Young won the heats.

“I apparently picked up a few haters here the last few weeks,” said Kinder in Victory Lane after hearing a few boos. “I hope you’re here, because I hear you and I love it. If you want to boo, that’s fine, just make noise. That’s all I ask for. This year has been awesome. I don’t know how it can get better than this. We’ve got one more to go this year, and at this point, I don’t care what happens. Racing with Matt Stelzer…that’s fun. We touched a little on the frontstretch here, but I can trust him. I can race beside him. It’s fun racing with guys like that.”

Join us Saturday, July 18 for 3M Night and the $20,000 to win 360 Shootout! The Randall Roofing 360’s will be racing for all kinds of cash and will be joined by the Leighton State Bank 410’s! Also, be in attendance to pick up a bag of 3M goodies! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Vermeer/Marion County Fair Night Results

Leighton State Bank 410 Results

Time Trials Group 1 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 15.387 (4); 2. 9R, Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 15.444 (2); 3. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX, 15.535 (10); 4. 77, Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, CA, 15.661 (7); 5. 11, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD, 15.701 (15); 6. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.749 (3); 7. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.797 (17); 8. 45X, Rees Moran, Tulsa, OK, 15.825 (19); 9. 2M, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 15.884 (14); 10. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 15.948 (11); 11. 2KS, Hank Davis, Sand Springs, OK, 15.987 (16); 12. 121, RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL, 15.993 (18); 13. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 16.021 (20); 14. 53, Jack Dover, Springfield, NE, 16.033 (5); 15. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA, 16.086 (12); 16. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 16.226 (8); 17. 6DC, Will Armitage, Athens, IL, 16.258 (13); 18. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 16.300 (9); 19. 9, Dominic Dobesh, Brookings, SD, 16.437 (6); 20. 10V, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA, 16.453 (1)

Time Trials Group 2 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust., 15.549 (2); 2. 88W, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.588 (17); 3. 28, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS, 15.650 (13); 4. 26, Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN, 15.673 (15); 5. 25, Jy Corbet, Gympie, QLD, Aust., 15.741 (4); 6. 10, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 15.748 (11); 7. 19, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, 15.796 (1); 8. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.880 (3); 9. 9P, Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, OK, 15.929 (7); 10. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 15.960 (16); 11. 1X, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 16.044 (10); 12. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD, 16.056 (18); 13. 88, Tanner Thorson, Minden, NV, 16.059 (9); 14. 15J, Jack Potter, Lee’s Summit, MO, 16.176 (5); 15. 16, Sean Rayhall, Fayetteville, TN, 16.367 (12); 16. 44X, Scotty Johnson, Melcher, Dallas, IA, 16.550 (14); 17. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO, 16.766 (8); 18. 3, Dayne Kingshott, Bunbury, WA, Aust., 16.782 (19); 19. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA, 16.903 (6)

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:12.4: 1. 21, Brian Brown (4); 2. 11, Justin Henderson (2); 3. 87, Aaron Reutzel (3); 4. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (1); 5. 2M, JJ Hickle (5) / 6. 2KS, Hank Davis (6); 7. 1K, Kelby Watt (8); 8. 49, Josh Schneiderman (7); 9. 6DC, Will Armitage (9); DNS – 9, Dominic Dobesh

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:15.3: 1. 45X, Rees Moran (1); 2. 9R, Chase Randall (4); 3. 77, Giovanni Scelzi (3); 4. 3P, Sawyer Phillips (2); 5. 121, RJ Johnson (6) / 6. 40, Clint Garner (8); 7. 53, Jack Dover (7); 8. 15JR, Cole Mincer (9); 9. 10V, Joe Beaver (10); 10. 22, Riley Goodno (5)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:14.1: 1. 19, Kaleb Johnson (1); 2. 28, Jace Park (3); 3. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey (4); 4. 25, Jy Corbet (2); 5. 9P, Daison Pursley (5); 6. 1X, Scott Bogucki (6); 7. 88, Tanner Thorson (7); 8. 7B, Ben Brown (9); 9. 16, Sean Rayhall (8); 10. 56, Joe Simbro (10)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:11.7: 1. 10, Ryan Timms (2); 2. 26, Justin Peck (3); 3. 88W, Austin McCarl (4); 4. 27, Carson McCarl (1); 5. 44, Chris Martin (5); 6. 09, Matt Juhl (6); 7. 44X, Scotty Johnson (8); 8. 3, Dayne Kingshott (9); 9. 15J, Jack Potter (7)

B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:32.4: 1. 1X, Scott Bogucki (2); 2. 22, Riley Goodno (1); 3. 40, Clint Garner (4); 4. 1K, Kelby Watt (6) / 5. 88, Tanner Thorson (7); 6. 53, Jack Dover (8); 7. 2KS, Hank Davis (3); 8. 49, Josh Schneiderman (10); 9. 09, Matt Juhl (5); 10. 3, Dayne Kingshott (13); 11. 15JR, Cole Mincer (12); 12. 44X, Scotty Johnson (9); 13. 9, Dominic Dobesh (18); 14. 6DC, Will Armitage (14); 15. 56, Joe Simbro (19; 16. 15J, Jack Potter (17); 17. 16, Sean Rayhall (15); 18. 7B, Ben Brown (11); 19. 10V, Joe Beaver (16)

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. 87, Aaron Reutzel (9); 2. 10, Ryan Timms (2); 3. 88W, Austin McCarl (12); 4. 28, Jace Park (6); 5. 45X, Rees Moran (1); 6. 21, Brian Brown (3); 7. 77, Giovanni Scelzi (11); 8. 26, Justin Peck (8); 9. 25, Jy Corbet (14); 10. 9R, Chase Randall (7); 11. 11, Justin Henderson (5); 12. 27, Carson McCarl (16); 13. 19, Kaleb Johnson (4); 14. 1K, Kelby Watt (24); 15. 9P, Daison Pursley (18); 16. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (13); 17. 1X, Scott Bogucki (21); 18. 44, Chris Martin (20); 19. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey (10); 20. 22, Riley Goodno (22); 21. 40, Clint Garner (23); 22. 3P, Sawyer Phillips (15); 23. 121, RJ Johnson (19); 24. 2M, JJ Hickle (17). Lap Leaders: Moran 1, 17, Timms 18, 21, Reutzel 22, 25. Hard-charger: Watt.

Randall Roofing 360 Results

Time Trials Group 1 (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 63, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 15.809 (1); 2. 4, Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 16.025 (18); 3. 59, Evan Semerad, Malcolm, NE, 16.054 (2); 4. 47, Tony Shilling, Knoxville, IA, 16.107 (4); 5. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD, 16.109 (12); 6. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA, 16.196 (14); 7. G2, Tony Rost, Utica, NE, 16.269 (16); 8. 8M, Kade Morton, Coweta, OK, 16.285 (3); 9. 7S, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 16.288 (15); 10. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 16.290 (21); 11. 9R, Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 16.295 (9); 12. 7G, Jackson Gray, Ankeny, IA, 16.327 (5); 13. 6, Logan Moore, Des Moines, IA, 16.362 (8); 14. 51, Clinton Boyles, Greenwood, MO, 16.445 (11); 15. 9, Laney Moore, Des Moines, IA, 16.479 (13); 16. 11T, Trey Meredith, Dade City, FL, 16.567 (10); 17. 6B, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA, 16.574 (7); 18. 55B, Chase Brown, Yutan, NE, 16.582 (20); 19. 20AU, Brayden Cooley, Warrnambool, VIC, Aujst., 16.593 (17); 20. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 17.047 (19); DQ (Tire) 14X, Joey Danley, Lincoln, NE, 17.100 (6)

Time Trials Group 2 (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 16.230 (9); 2. 24H, Kade Higday, Knoxville, IA, 16.250 (3); 3. 2M, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA, 16.252 (1); 4. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 16.284 (20); 5. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 16.298 (2); 6. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 16.385 (13); 7. 7, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 16.471 (12); 8. 9B, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO, 16.489 (8); 9. 83, Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL, 16.493 (5); 10. 86, Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO, 16.526 (4); 11. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 16.621 (10); 12. 01, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 16.633 (15); 13. 22P, Jesse Pate, Overbrook, KS, 16.710 (16); 14. 3R, Russell Potter, Boonville, MO, 16.824 (17); 15. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA, 16.866 (19); 16. T4, Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA, 17.025 (7); 17. 11R, Rodney Huband, Waverley, TX, 17.103 (14); 18. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 17.370 (18); 19. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA, 17.472 (6); 20. 32, Riley Valentine, Terril, IA, 17.584 (11)

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 1:57.8: 1. 09, Matt Juhl (2); 2. G2, Tony Rost (1); 3. 63, JJ Hickle (4); 4. 59, Evan Semerad (3); 5. 7S, Sawyer Phillips (5) / 6. 14X, Joey Danley (10); 7. 9R, Chase Randall (6); 8. 9, Laney Moore (8); 9. 20AU, Brayden Cooley (9); 10. 6, Logan Moore (7); DNS – 6B, AJ Johnson

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 1:59.5: 1. 22, Ryan Leavitt (2); 2. 4, Cameron Martin (4); 3. 22X, Riley Goodno (5); 4. 8M, Kade Morton (1); 5. 47, Tony Shilling (3); 6. 55B, Chase Brown (9); 7. 11T, Trey Meredith (8); 8. 7G, Jackson Gray (6); 9. 51, Clinton Boyles (7); 10. 33, Alan Zoutte (10)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 1:59.1: 1. 7, Dustin Selvage (1); 2. 49, Josh Schneiderman (2); 3. 40, Clint Garner (4); 4. 5A, Alex Vande Voort (6); 5. 2M, Ryan Giles (3); 6. 71, Brandon Worthington (8); 7. 83, Kurt Mueller (5); 8. 11R, Rodney Huband (9); 9. 22P, Jesse Pate (7); 10. 1A, John Anderson (10)

Heat four (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. 24H, Kade Higday (4); 2. 4W, Jamie Ball (3); 3. 9B, Jake Bubak (1); 4. 01, Carson McCarl (6); 5. 86, Timothy Smith (5); 6. 3R, Russell Potter (7); 7. T4, Tyler Graves (8); 8. 14, Aidan Zoutte (9); 9. 32, Riley Valentine (10); 10. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (2)

B main (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. 9R, Chase Randall (1); 2. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (2); 3. 14X, Joey Danley (3); 4. 71, Brandon Worthington (4) / 5. 83, Kurt Mueller (7); 6. 51, Clinton Boyles (16); 7. 11T, Trey Meredith (8); 8. 22P, Jesse Pate (15); 9. T4, Tyler Graves (9); 10. 20AU, Brayden Cooley (14); 11. 7G, Jackson Gray (12); 12. 6, Logan Moore (18); 13. 14, Aidan Zoutte (13); 14. 1A, John Anderson (19); 15. 33, Alan Zoutte (20); 16. 32, Riley Valentine (17); 17. 55B, Chase Brown (5); 18. 3R, Russell Potter (6); 19. 11R, Rodney Huband (11); 20. 9, Laney Moore (10); DNS – 6B, AJ Johnson

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. 63, JJ Hickle (9); 2. 40, Clint Garner (10); 3. 4, Cameron Martin (1); 4. 24H, Kade Higday (6); 5. 22X, Riley Goodno (11); 6. 4W, Jamie Ball (2); 7. 09, Matt Juhl (7); 8. 9R, Chase Randall (21); 9. 9B, Jake Bubak (12); 10. 22, Ryan Leavitt (5); 11. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (22); 12. 01, Carson McCarl (16); 13. 7, Dustin Selvage (8); 14. 5A, Alex Vande Voort (14); 15. G2, Tony Rost (3); 16. 7S, Sawyer Phillips (17); 17. 49, Josh Schneiderman (4); 18. 86, Timothy Smith (20); 19. 14X, Joey Danley (23); 20. 8M, Kade Morton (15); 21. 59, Evan Semerad (13); 22. 71, Brandon Worthington (24); 23. 2M, Ryan Giles (18); 24. 47, Tony Shilling (19). Lap Leaders: Cam Martin 1, 11, Hickle 12, Cam Martin 13, 15, Hickle 16, 20. Hard-charger: Randall.

Raceway Tire & Muffler Pro Sprints Results

Time Trials Group 1 (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 9, Luke Lane, Milo, IA, 17.830 (1); 2. 2, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA, 17.894 (4); 3. 88, J Kinder, Iberia, MO, 18.086 (6); 4. 14, Tim Young, New Virginia, IA, 18.213 (7); 5. 23B, Matthew Botts, Raytown, MO, 18.240 (3); 6. 48, Tyler Thompson, Des Moines, IA, .258 (5); 7. 44, Brody Johnson, Melcher, Dallas, IA, 18.512 (2)

Time Trials Group 2 (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA, 17.645 (6); 2. 57, Clayton Vanderploeg, Altoona, IA, 17.648 (4); 3. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA, 17.767 (5); 4. 99, Matthew Stelzer, Omaha, NE, 17.872 (2); 5. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA, 17.976 (7); 6. 30C, Carter Hansen, Johnston, IA, 18.044 (1); 7. 3, Derrike Clark, Newton, IA, 18.731 (3)

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:47.4: 1. 88, J Kinder (2); 2. 9, Luke Lane (4); 3. 48, Tyler Thompson (6); 4. 2, Casey Friedrichsen (3); 5. 44, Brody Johnson (7); 6. 14, Tim Young (1); 7. 23B, Matthew Botts (5)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:50.2: 1. 26, Chase Young (2); 2. 99, Matthew Stelzer (1); 3. 0, Mike Mayberry (4); 4. 57, Clayton Vanderploeg (3); 5. 41, Jeff Wilke (5); 6. 30C, Carter Hansen (6); 7. 3, Derrike Clark (7)

A main (started), 15 Laps, NT: 1. 88, J Kinder (3); 2. 48, Tyler Thompson (5); 3. 99, Matthew Stelzer (2); 4. 26, Chase Young (4); 5. 0, Mike Mayberry (6); 6. 9, Luke Lane (1); 7. 41, Jeff Wilke (10); 8. 23B, Matthew Botts (13); 9. 14, Tim Young (11); 10. 3, Derrike Clark (14); 11. 57, Clayton Vanderploeg (8); 12. 2, Casey Friedrichsen (7); 13. 44, Brody Johnson (9); 14. 30C, Carter Hansen (12). Lap Leaders: Kinder 1, Stelzer 2, Kinder 3, 15. Hard, charger: Botts.