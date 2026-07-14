SMITHBURG SELECTED IN MLB DRAFT

July 13, 2026

Centerville, IA – Former Indian Hills Baseball standout Nate Smithburg (2022-24) of Oklahoma University was selected in the 2026 MLB Draft on Sunday. Along with Smithburg, former member of the Warriors Collin Cobb was also selected on the second day of the draft.

Smithburg was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 18th round with the 533rd pick while Cobb was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 17th round with the 507th overall pick. The duo become the first MLB draft picks with ties to Indian Hills since 2018. As a program, Indian Hills has now produced 64 MLB Draft picks all-time.

Smithburg starred for the Warriors during the 2023 and 2024 campaigns, appearing in 40 career contests as the team’s primary closer. Smithburg boasted a 3.55 earned run average while striking out 78 batters for a 12.03 K/9 rate throughout his time at Indian Hills. Smithburg was named to the 2023 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Region 11 team.

Following his time with the Warriors, Smithburg signed with Oklahoma where he served an integral role for the Sooner bullpen, leading the program to the 2026 College World Series National Championship. Smithburg appeared in 19 games this past season, appearing in three postseason games.

Cobb was a member of the 2025 program but did not participate as a redshirt. Cobb recently competed for Williston State where he was a first-team NJCAA All-American in 2026.