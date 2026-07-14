WARRIOR ALUMS GRANT-FOSTER, HADLEY SUIT UP IN NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

July 09, 2026

Ottumwa, IA – A pair of former Indian Hills Men’s Basketball All-Americans have inked roster spots with NBA teams following standout collegiate careers. J’Vonne Hadley and Tyon Grant-Foster are set to suit up in the NBA’s Summer League for two NBA Championship squads.

Grant-Foster, a standout for the Warriors from 2018-20, will join the San Antonio Spurs for the upcoming NBA Summer League. Hadley, who starred for Indian Hills during the 2021-22 campaign, has inked an Exhibit-10 contract with the Miami Heat, according to DraftExpress’ Jon Chepkevich.

Grant-Foster’s remarkable journey through the collegiate ranks has led to the ultimate opportunity of competing in the NBA. After an All-American season with the Warriors as a sophomore, Grant-Foster had stops at the University of Kansas, DePaul University, Grand Canyon University, and Gonzaga University. A life-altering health condition stalled Grant-Foster’s journey while at DePaul, but the swingman ultimately starred at both Grand Canyon and Gonzaga to make a name for himself on NBA draft boards.

Grant-Foster and the Spurs open up summer league play July 9 in Las Vegas, NV. The Spurs recently competed in the California Classic where Grant-Foster made an appearance for San Antonio, scoring a basket vs. the Golden State Warriors.

Hadley, a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men’s Basketball First-Team All-American during his lone season in Ottumwa, continued his collegiate career at both the University of Colorado and University of Louisville. A team captain during the 2025-26 season for the Cardinals, Hadley led Louisville to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Hadley and the Heat recently competed in the California Classic where the Warrior alum appeared in all three games for Miami, averaging 20.3 minutes per game while tallying 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest. The Heat opens up official NBA Summer League play on July 10.