NM Edges Monte in Three

MONTEZUMA – Monday was another typical North Mahaska-Montezuma contest. North Mahaska’s volleyball team made the trip up U.S. 63 for a meeting with their old nemesis and came away with a 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 South Iowa Cedar League victory. The win was the third straight for the Warhawks, but Monte holds the overall series lead 15-11.

North Mahaska averaged more than 10 kills per set finishing with 31. Montezuma was on the defensive as four NM players had six or more kills. Sophomore Abby Van Weelden and junior Breckyn Schilling each knocked down nine and juniors Sydney Andersen and Regan Grewe added seven and six respectively.

Freshman Olivia Ridgeway and junior Libby Hargis used their setting prowess to account for 25 of the team’s assists. Ridgeway was credited with 13 and Hargis had 12.

Defensively, Grewe dug up 19 balls and junior Ally Livezey dug 16. Hargis was credited with eight and sophomore Gracie DeGeest had six. Schilling recorded two of the team’s three blocks.

NM served 85 percent for the match hitting 63-for-74 with six aces. All of them came from Grewe and Andersen with three each.

North Mahaska (7-4, 1-0) returns to SICL action tonight hosting HLV. Monte falls to 5-10 and 1-2 in league play.