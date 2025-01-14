NM Boys Third at Invite

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska had a competitive day Saturday at their own wrestling invitational. The Warhawks accumulated 160.5 points to place third behind Solon with 245.5 and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont with 222. Ryan Groom ran his undefeated season mark to 27-0 to lead the way. Three other Warhawks earned second and another garnered third.

Groom opened the day with a pin of Jack Vitek of Grinnell in 1 minute 35 seconds. He scored a technical fall over EBF’s Tyler Gillespie, 17-2. In the semifinals he pinned North Tama’s Gavin Rausch in 1:48. Solon’s Jordan Schmidt was the victim of a 5-3 decision.

Hunter Wernli worked his way into the finals where he lost to Kolt Knaack of North Tama in 3:18. Wernli pinned Nathan Mederos of Mount Ayr in the opener in 32 seconds. In the quarterfinal he pinned Trevin Griffin of Oskaloosa in 1:32 and won a 5-3 decision over Mikeal Miller of Grinnell in the semifinal.

Gage Ries earned second at 165 pounds and Dallas Langman earned fifth. Ries pinned Wyatt Mathis of Lynnville-Sully in 2:42 in the opener. He pinned Yudiel Gonzalez of Montezuma in 25 seconds and in the semifinals took down Solon’s Teague Williams in 3:39. In the finals Ries lost to Blake Johnson of EBF in 3:56.

Langman fell to Johnson in 3:29 in his quarterfinal meet. In the consolations, Langman pinned Oskaloosa’s Arabsho Davlatshoev in 2:29. Langman then pinned Mathis in 1:14. Williams won a tech fall over Langman in the consolation semifinals, 21-6. In the fifth place match Langman pinned Chad McDonald-Playle of Oskaloosa in 3 minutes.

At 190 pounds, North Mahaska earned a second from Chance Angle and fifth from Landon Briggs. Angle had an opening round bye then pinned Ryan Howard of Pella in 1:22. He took down Logan Gardener of EBF in the semifinals in 5:50. In the finals Angle lost to Montezuma’s Brett Plants in 2:53.

Briggs had a first round bye then fell to Solon’s Kyler Jensen in 50 seconds. In the consolation quarterfinals he pinned Oskaloosa’s Shane Haage in 1:19 and was pinned by Gardener in the semifinals. In the fifth place match Briggs pinned Pella’s Howard in 48 seconds.

Max Reed at 175 pounds earned the team’s lone third place. Reed went 2-3 on the day in the six-man bracket. His wins came over EBF’s AJ Christner in 1:47 and Mount Ayr’s Bracken Collier in 1:36.

Joel DeJong took fourth at 138 pounds for the Warhawks. He scored an 8-4 decision over Baxter’s Jack Anderson in the quarterfinals then fell to Landen Davis of EBF in 1:54. In the consolation semifinals, DeJong won a 10-1 major decision over Reid Luck of Oskaloosa. In the third place match, DeJong lost an 8-3 decision to Solon’s Charlie Karam.

Chris Long at 157 also picked up fourth. He pinned Tegan Hill of Mount Ayr in 1:52 then lost by tech fall 15-0 to Carson Kidwell of Solon. In the consolation semifinals Long decisioned Pella’s Davion Lampkin, 12-10. Matthew Phillips of Oskaloosa won the third place match on a 17-1 tech fall. Trayton Hunolt and Dawson DeBoef also competed in the 157 bracket but did not place.

Cooper Sampson garnered fifth at 106 pounds. He pinned Mount Ayr’s Weston Adams in 45 seconds. He lost to Slater Thomas of EBF in the semifinals in 1:41. Sampson lost to Eli Peiffer of Grinnell in overtime 14-11 then pinned EBF’s Chanan Snakenberg in 1:44.

Aydan Groom lost his quarterfinal match with EBF’s Kenton Stout in a 9-6 overtime bout at 132. He pinned North Tama’s Berkley Dvorak in 1:46 to advance to the consolation semifinal. He fell 7-4 to Oskaloosa’s Kaiden Parker. Groom pinned Bryson Martin of Mount Ayr in 2:48 for fifth place.

Logan Van Zee won his opening match at 113 pounds with a pin of Solon’s Quinten Henning in 2:39. Wesley Ross scored a 10-5 decision over Van Zee. In the consolation bracket, Van Zee pinned Pekin’s Joh. Jacobs 30 seconds and Pekin’s Gabe Gentry in 56 seconds in the quarterfinals. North Tama’s Maxon Monat won by pin 1:16. Van Zee lost a 6-5 decision to Henning for sixth.

Nolan Schock also placed sixth wrestling at 215 but was unable to win a match.

Team Scores: 1. Solon 245.5, 2. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 222, 3. North Mahaska 160.5, 4. Oskaloosa 149, 5. Grinnell 127, 6. Montezuma 99.5, 7. North Tama 85, 8. Lynnville-Sully 74, 9. Mount Ayr 50, 10. Pella JV 43, 11. Baxter 33.5, 12. Pekin 15.