NJCAA Rankings Include Week 11 Football, Week 2 Men’s and Women’s Basketball

Charlotte, NC – The NJCAA National Office released the eleventh week of rankings for DI and DIII football as well as week two for all three divisions of men’s and women’s basketball. Next week is the final week of regular season rankings for NJCAA football. As a note, the top-four teams in next week’s NJCAA DI poll will earn a spot in the division’s first-ever football playoff.

Below is a summary of the rankings from Monday’s announcement:

DI Football | 9-0 Iowa Western stayed atop the latest NJCAA DI Football poll with New Mexico Military and Northwest Mississippi as the new No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Snow (UT) dropped two spots to No. 4 and Monroe (NY) improved to No. 5. Jones (MS) and Iowa Central complete the top-10, while Navarro (TX), Lackawanna (PA), and Kilgore (TX) received votes.

DIII Football | Nassau (NY), now No. 3, was bumped out of the top spot in the NJCAA DIII Football poll, with DuPage (IL) at the helm, the previous No. 3 team. Itasca (MN) remained the No. 2 team at 9-1, while North Dakota SCS took No. 4 and Minnesota State in the No. 5 spot, the same as last week.

DI Women’s Basketball | Northwest Florida State was tabbed the No. 1 team in the latest NJCAA DI Women’s Basketball poll, followed by in-state foe Chipola (FL), Jones (MS), and Three Rivers (MO). Hill (TX), Pensacola State (FL), and Coffeyville (KS) were voted as No. 23 through 25.

DI Men’s Basketball | The second week of the NJCAA DI Men’s Basketball poll saw Salt Lake (UT) in the No. 1 spot again after picking up three more wins. An overtime win against Chipola (FL) listed Eastern State Florida as No. 4, the previous No. 11 team. Mineral Area (MO), Indian River State (FL), and McLennan (TX) completed the top-25.

DII Women’s Basketball | The NJCAA DII Women’s Basketball poll put Kirkwood (IA) as the team to beat, with Johnson County (KS) in the No. 2 spot. Labette (KS) improved two spots to No. 3 and previous No. 1 Lake Land (IL) fell to No. 4 this week. Bryant and Stratton (WI) picked up a spot on the board at No. 16.

DII Men’s Basketball | The top-four teams of the NJCAA DII Men’s Basketball poll held put, with Kirkwood (IA) on top at 3-0. Pima (AZ) and Raritan Valley (NJ) picked up honors as teams on the poll at No. 10 and No. 11, respectively, as Iowa Western improved eight spots to No. 12.

DIII Women’s Basketball | In the NJCAA DIII Women’s Basketball poll, Owens (OH) leaped from No. 4 to No. 1 after an impressive two-win week. Rock Valley (IL) held strong at No. 2 and Rochester (MN) received No. 3, once again. Monroe-Bronx (NY), Anoka-Ramsey (MN), Jefferson (NY), Prince George’s (MD), and Northampton (PA) entered the rankings this week.

DIII Men’s Basketball | In the latest NJCAA DIII Men’s Basketball poll, Dallas-Richland (TX) was dropped down to No. 2 after Herkimer (NY) improved to 4-0 and No. 1. Nassau (NY) slid up two spots to No. 3 and Dallas-North Lake (TX) entered the ranking at No. 5. Genesee (NY) and Joliet (IL) rounded-out the top-20.

The next NJCAA Rankings will be released on Monday, November 22, with DI and DIII football for the final time this season, in addition to the third week of rankings for all three divisions of men’s and women’s basketball.

