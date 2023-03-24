Nick Coon

Nick Coon

February 9, 2001 – March 23, 2023

Cedar Falls (Oskaloosa), Iowa | Age 22

Our SUPERHERO was born on February 9th, 2001, in Des Moines Iowa. Heaven is a little sweeter now as he walked into his Heavenly Father’s arms on March 23, 2023. He knew his home was in Heaven. He so loved his family and knew how special each one of them was. He had a unique bond as he was one of a set of triplets (Tommy and Lauren) born to Chad and Jennifer Coon, and brother to Caitie and Megan. He loved to make them laugh and was a charmer from the start. He would even walk into his 2-year-old daycare, push the door open, and with a swagger in his step say, “Hello Ladies” with the best smile in the world.

At the age of nine Nicholas had a noticeable decline in his day to day activity. After many doctor visits, tests, and procedures doctors were able to discover and diagnose him with a benign brain tumor. Little did we know how difficult the next 13 years ahead would be, but also how miraculous God’s plan was for Nick’s testimony of faith and how it would affect all those around him.

In 2009 at the Christmas eve service, we all were challenged with selecting a piece of paper upon leaving church with a word on it, to focus on as the new year approached. As a testimony of God’s plan, Nick’s word would be “Perseverance”. Nick and his family rooted their faith in Jesus, rallied around Nick as he endured a serious surgery to remove the tumor, and the following Epilepsy challenges that required the same faith. God laid out his plan from the very beginning. Through it all Nick would share his faith that “everything will be ok, no matter what!”. He also would not miss a chance to flirt with the cute nurses caring for him with jokes and a dry humored wit.

Nick so wanted to be ‘normal’ like his triplet siblings and friends in his life. Many people offered him those opportunities. We will be forever grateful for these moments, making the best of his life experiences as we could. Nick proudly graduated alongside his brother and sister from Oskaloosa High School in 2019. While in high school he was active in band and choir and was a proud basketball ball boy for the Oskaloosa State Champs in 2019.

Nick was also involved in work experience while in high school and enjoyed most his friendships made at Wood Iron Grill in Oskaloosa. Most recently he was excited to have his first job at HyVee and was thrilled to work with such a kind work family. He was an active member of Central Church where he enjoyed being a part of youth group. He was a Cub Scout when he was younger and truly enjoyed all that being a scout had to offer.

Nick enjoyed fishing and is the reigning champ of the “Big Bass Club” and holds the ‘Trout Trophy” in the family as well. He also enjoyed playing video games and card games with his family and friends, especially when he won. Most of all his biggest hobby was watching and collecting Marvel memorabilia. He could recite almost every episode of Flash and enjoyed all of the Superhero movies. Having endured so much he was deemed his mama’s ‘Superhero’, fighting through so many battles and health challenges.

Nick was an active member of Central Reformed Church for much of his young life, and as an adult having moved, attended Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls with his parents. He loved his youth group and all his leaders who formed such a strong faith and love for Christ in him. In Nick’s words, “I love Jesus and he loves me and you, I love my life, my family, and my dog”.

Nick is adored by his family which includes his parents, Chad and Jennifer Coon of Cedar Falls; siblings: Caitie (& Travis) Scheffers of Oskaloosa, Megan (& Sean) Owens of Oskaloosa, Lauren Coon of Cedar Falls (special friend Jacob Sanders) and his brother Tommy Coon also of Cedar Falls. He was a very proud uncle to Hannah (Caitie and Travis), and to newly born Shiloh (Meg and Sean). Uncle was one of Nick’s greatest titles and he would always share his joy in it with anyone who would listen. His grandparents are Greg Coon of Albert City, Vicki and Larry Peyton of Sac City, Susan Pettit of Cherokee Village AR, and Ken Roth and his wife Sharon of Spirit Lake. Also his great aunt and uncle, Jane (& Al) Myers of Spring Branch TX, who were like grandparents to him; and so many more aunts, uncles and cousins that loved him. Nick also had very close friends he knew as family as well, the Clair family of Sac City.

Nick was a lover of people and a giver of kindness. As we thought he would want, his tissues have been donated for others in need. We are told this will serve over 100 people. He would not have hesitated to make this decision. He truly is and will always remain to be our SUPERHERO. We will all miss him so tremendously as he gave us so much joy and love.

Services will be Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 6:00 PM in the Central Church with Reverend Jon Nelson officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM at the Central Church in Oskaloosa with Nick’s family present from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM to greet friends and relatives. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

We are asking that if you wish to celebrate his life, to wear any Marvel attire you have, to either the visitation or funeral to honor him.

Many considerations have been made regarding memorial funds, and so we intend to share any gifts with the organizations he loved most.

Memorials can be sent to:

In honor of Nick Coon

319 Spruce Hills Dr.

Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Nick Coon please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.