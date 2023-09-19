New Sharon And Oskaloosa Fire Departments Quickly Extinguish Structure Fire
For public release:
On September 16th at 11:28 PM, New Sharon Fire was requested in the 2100 block of 175th Street for a structure fire. Firefighters from New Sharon and Oskaloosa quickly extinguished the fire. Crews remained on scene for another 1.5 hours conducting overhaul operations.
New Sharon Fire was assisted by: Oskaloosa Fire Department, Mahaska County Conservation, Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, Mahaska County 911 Communications
Josh Crouse – Fire Chief
