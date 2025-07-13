New Iowa Hands-Free Driving Law Takes Effect: What Mahaska County Drivers Need to Know

OSKALOOSA — A new state law that prohibits nearly all handheld use of cell phones and other electronic devices while driving is now in effect across Iowa. Law enforcement agencies, including the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, have pushed for stricter distracted driving measures for years to address the growing number of crashes linked to phones.

Under the new law, Iowa drivers cannot hold a phone while operating a vehicle — no exceptions for quick glances at texts, manual dialing, or checking social media. Anything that requires touching the device is now off-limits unless it’s done fully hands-free.

“You simply can’t do it while you’re driving,” Mahaska County Sheriff Russ Van Renterghem explained. “It’s just a good safety practice, and we want our deputies setting the example too.”

The law covers more than just cell phones. Laptops, tablets, PDAs, and even gaming devices are also included if they’re used while driving. If a driver needs to use their phone for directions, they must program the GPS before moving. Glancing at a mounted phone for directions is allowed, but only if no hands are needed to interact with the device.

There are some practical solutions to stay compliant. Using a vent-mounted phone holder, an auxiliary cable, or Bluetooth speakers can make voice commands possible without handling the phone. Many newer cars already have built-in audio systems that let drivers make calls or get directions using voice activation.

Van Renterghem noted that while Iowa law does allow certain exceptions for law enforcement, his office is strongly encouraging deputies to pull over when using any device in the squad car to demonstrate safe habits to the public.

Changing radio stations remains legal, as vehicle radios are not considered part of the new hands-free rules. But drivers should be mindful if their phone is connected through Bluetooth, since any handling of the phone itself would still be illegal.

The law is in effect now, but officers will be issuing warnings until January 1. After that, violations will carry a $100 fine plus court costs and surcharges. Local law enforcement is urging drivers to start adjusting their habits now.

“This is really about safety,” Van Renterghem said. “Every driver knows how distracting it is when that phone rings or pings. Even letting it ring without reaching for it can prevent a crash.”

Mahaska County residents with questions about the new law are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office or their local police department for clarification.