New Interactive TVs And Potential Communications Plan Part Of Recent School Board Meeting

by Ken Allsup

July 14th, 2022

The Oskaloosa School Board met Tuesday evening with new superintendent Mike Fisher.

Sherry Barnhardt presented bids for interactive TVs. A bid from CDW for the TVs came in at $341,548.71 for the 145 units spread around the district.

The units will then be installed by district maintenance and technology staff.

The motion passed unanimously.

The board also approved the hiring of Anna Schaefer as Middle School Science Teacher for the upcoming school year.

Schaefer studied at Central College with her bachelor of science degree and has previously served as a substitute teacher for the district.

She was chosen for the position from a pool of 10 applicants.

Schaefer was hired in a unanimous vote by the board.

The board also agreed on forming a committee to strategize on better communication within the district and its students and staff and with the community about all the happenings within the district.