New Christmas Story Window Walk in Downtown Oskaloosa

An Oskaloosa Main Street Press Release

December 9, 2021

(Oskaloosa, IA) – ‘Twas the week after the parade, and all around the square, windows were decked with holiday flair! From Hawkeye to ReMax, Brown’s to Brushed by Jude, and The Office to Crouse’s, 15 posters tell the classic story: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas—each one illustrated by a local artist and displayed in the decorated window of a Main Street business.

It’s all part of the first-ever downtown Christmas Story Window Walk, produced by the Golden Goose Club and Oskaloosa Main Street with funding from the Mahaska County Community Foundation. The walking tour has been spearheaded by Vicky Collette, who serves as Golden Goose Club Vice President/Secretary and volunteers on the Oskaloosa Main Street Design committee.

“I love decorating for Christmas. Last year putting things away I was looking through my grandson’s ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas book and it hit me that the pictures would be fun to decorate around in downtown windows,” says Vicky Collette. “From there it went to my daughter suggesting we have local artists draw the story out on posters and then on to having grade school students make paper chains and then the best part of all: the idea of the souvenir coloring book. Jessica with Main Street was a huge help with the book. I felt it was a fun way to draw the people in the community together for a nice family event. It has turned into businesses being excited to participate, artists anxious to be able to use their talents and a way to spark enthusiasm in our very young artists. We hope our community comes out to appreciate the event.”

The posters and decorations went up by Saturday, December 4 for the 34th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade. The first poster is on display at Hawkeye Real Estate, with the route heading west, south, and east to wrap around the Square and finish at Crouse’s House of Flowers. Thanks to Briana Bartlett, Oskaloosa Elementary art teacher, paper chains created by local students from Oskaloosa Elementary and Oskaloosa Christian also festoon downtown storefronts along the route. All month long, the community is invited to go on the self-guided tour at any time. On two upcoming Saturdays, there’s an added layer of fun!

From 3 pm to 5 pm on Saturday, December 11 and Saturday, December 18, families can check-in at a welcome table inside Penn Central Mall to receive Santa hats and light-up necklaces. After walking around downtown to read the 15 posters, families are invited back to the mall to vote for their favorite, enter to win prizes, enjoy hot cocoa and cookies provided by Mahaska Drug, meet local child author Taylor Dishman, and receive a commemorative coloring book. The coloring book features all 15 poster illustrations, artist information, a special Oskaloosa Christmas word search, and more!

The walking tour is especially festive under the glow of Painting with Lights, downtown Oskaloosa’s dazzling holiday lights display. Now in its fifth year, the glow has expanded again! Two additional businesses painted the facades of their buildings: Mobile Device Repair and State Farm Kelli Steil. A programmable 20-ft twinkling Christmas tree was added to City Square Park, thanks to generous funding from the Golden Goose Club and George Daily Family Trust. And thanks to Musco, the City of Oskaloosa, and DB Landscaping, the historic bandstand is also outlined in brilliant LED lights.