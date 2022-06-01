Nellie “Lucille” Rardin

November 1, 1928 – April 29, 2022

Dallas, Texas (Albia, IA) | Age 93

Nellie “Lucille” Rardin, age 93, of Dallas, TX, formerly of Albia, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, under hospice care at Accent Care in Dallas, TX. Lucille was born at home in Monroe County on November 1, 1928, to Earl Milo and Nellie Lucille (Miller) Sinclair.

Lucille attended Lincoln kindergarten, Washington grade school, Avery school, Maxon & Miller Ridge schools, and Albia High School, graduating in 1946. She participated in chorus, gym exhibitions, plays, and graduated 11th in her high school class.

On February 28, 1950, Lucille was united in marriage to Kenneth James Rardin in Independence, Missouri. To this union, 6 children were born, James, William, Lia, John, Robert, and Thomas. Kenneth preceded her in death on September 23, 1959.

Lucille and her husband owned and operated Hilltop Motel in Culbertson, NE, before moving to Iowa. Once in Iowa they owned and operated the Headlands Ranch in Unionville before moving to Albia. Lucille worked for Monroe County Assessor during the land year of 1960, J.C. Penney’s and later Chariton Valley REC where she was a secretary for 29 years before retiring in November of 1993.

Lucille was a devoted mother to her children and was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Troop Leader and Day Camp Leader. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was an Advisor to the Albia Rainbow chapter while her daughter was involved. Lucille was a member of the EUB church and later the Trinity United Methodist Church in Albia.

She loved being outdoors and planting a large garden which consisted mostly of beautiful gladiolas and irises. Lucille was known for her cinnamon rolls and making them with her grandchildren was something the kids looked forward to at Christmas time.

Lucille moved to Dallas, TX, in 1993, and lived with her daughter, Lia. She was active in Harvest Club and attended classes at Richland College and enjoyed trips with that group around Texas from time to time. She was intrigued with genealogy and traveled to many states and even across the ocean to Ireland gathering family history and accumulating much information on her families’ eight blood lines, with about 8300 individuals involved.

Lucille enjoyed going to Rockport, TX, to stay at Lia’s condo that overlooked the bay, where she enjoyed watching the dolphins and hummingbirds.

Lucille is survived by 4 children: James (& Margueritte) Rardin, William (& Sue) Rardin, Lia Rardin, and Robert (& Rhonda) Rardin; 10 grandchildren: Joshua (& Lisa) Rardin, Christopher (& Amber) Rardin, Shari (& Matt) McConville, Amy (& Josh) Christensen, Angela (& Mike) Nelson, Abigale (& Tyler) See, Andrea (& Luke) Parker, Matthew (& Abbey) Rardin, Shauna Griffin and Raegan (& Cam) Schultz; and 22 great grandchildren. Lucille is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; 2 sons, John and Tom Rardin; her parents, Earl and Nellie Sinclair; 2 brothers, Malcolm “Mike” Sinclair and Malvin “Pat” Sinclair; a sister, Arlene Stewart; and numerous in-laws and other family members.

A Celebration of Life service for Lucille will be held at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia on Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials have been established to EveryStep Hospice and Care Initiatives Hospice.

