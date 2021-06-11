Music Festival Enjoys Success On The River

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Along the banks of the Des Moines River this past weekend, campers and members of the public enjoyed a festival that brought food, music, and fun together to help kick off the summer season.

Ashley Flaherty with The Muse Music Store recently spoke with Oskaloosa News about how the event went and what the plans are for the festival’s future.

If you’d like to know more or help sponsor the event next year, reach out to The Muse Music Store on their Facebook Page HERE – https://www.facebook.com/musemusicstore